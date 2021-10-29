how to see the Facebook conference live on October 28?

Facebook will hold a conference dedicated to virtual reality and augmented reality this Thursday, October 28, 2021. Here’s how to see it live and what we can expect in terms of announcements. The change of identity of Facebook could in particular be mentioned.

This Thursday, October 28, 2021, the Facebook Connect conference will take place. This event will be an opportunity for Mark Zuckerberg’s company to take stock of the virtual reality market and probably announce some products. But above all, it will be an opportunity to give more information on its upcoming name change.

According to The Verge sources, this conference will be an opportunity for Mark Zuckerberg to unveil the new identity of the Facebook company. Entangled in many scandals, Facebook Inc., the company which publishes the social network of the same name, could well take advantage of this event to change its name. A way to forget about recent worries and focus on the future.





The other big announcement will probably be the officialization of the Oculus Pro, a new virtual reality headset that has already started to leak on the web. This new headset seems to improve the tracking of the body and the head in order to offer a better immersion in the world of virtual reality.

