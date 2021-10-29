More

    Hugo Guillemet does not understand Herrera’s complaint

    Sports


    On returning home by car on Tuesday evening, Ander Herrera had his wallet stolen in the Bois de Boulogne. The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder, who lost 200 euros, then lodged a complaint. What the journalist Hugo Guillemet does not understand.

    Funny misadventure for Ander Herrera. On his way home by car on Tuesday evening, the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder was the victim of a theft. A prostitute took advantage of her stop at a red light to get into her vehicle and take her wallet. ” There was no violence, told the entourage of the player to AFP. Ander Herrera was returning from the Parc des Princes where he took part in a “workshop”, a series of operations with PSG partners, as is the case several times during the season at the Parc.


    To get home, he passed through the Bois de Boulogne, and at a traffic light, a person gets into his car and takes the phone and wallet that were in sight., continued the source. Ander Herrera says to him: “I give you 200 euros, but give me back my wallet and my phone”, then drops the person a little further and calls the police. The objective of his approach is that the person is challenged and that it does not happen again.

    But the explanation is not enough to convince the journalist Hugo Guillemet, who does not understand why the Spaniard is inflicting such a bad buzz. ” Ander Herrera is a player who has always accustomed us to making good choices on the pitch. And there, file a complaint for 200 euros when you earn 600,000 per month, I think it’s more detrimental for him, was surprised the columnist of the channel L’Equipe. Me, if I get 5 euros stolen in the street, I will not go and file a complaint. Since the revelation of this story, the version of the Parisian raises a lot of questions.


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleSociety. SMS, emails or calls to offer professional training: beware of scams
    Next articlea young Polynesian, winner of the record jackpot of 220 million euros

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC