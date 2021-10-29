Hugo Guillemet does not understand Herrera’s complaint

On returning home by car on Tuesday evening, Ander Herrera had his wallet stolen in the Bois de Boulogne. The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder, who lost 200 euros, then lodged a complaint. What the journalist Hugo Guillemet does not understand.

Funny misadventure for Ander Herrera. On his way home by car on Tuesday evening, the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder was the victim of a theft. A prostitute took advantage of her stop at a red light to get into her vehicle and take her wallet. ” There was no violence, told the entourage of the player to AFP. Ander Herrera was returning from the Parc des Princes where he took part in a “workshop”, a series of operations with PSG partners, as is the case several times during the season at the Parc. “





” To get home, he passed through the Bois de Boulogne, and at a traffic light, a person gets into his car and takes the phone and wallet that were in sight., continued the source. Ander Herrera says to him: “I give you 200 euros, but give me back my wallet and my phone”, then drops the person a little further and calls the police. The objective of his approach is that the person is challenged and that it does not happen again. “

But the explanation is not enough to convince the journalist Hugo Guillemet, who does not understand why the Spaniard is inflicting such a bad buzz. ” Ander Herrera is a player who has always accustomed us to making good choices on the pitch. And there, file a complaint for 200 euros when you earn 600,000 per month, I think it’s more detrimental for him, was surprised the columnist of the channel L’Equipe. Me, if I get 5 euros stolen in the street, I will not go and file a complaint. Since the revelation of this story, the version of the Parisian raises a lot of questions.