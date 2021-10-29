“I almost rocked him”: this hurtful joke from Eric Zemmour that shocked Joey Starr

Invited on the set of C à Vous this Thursday, October 28 to promote his book Le petit Didier, JoeyStarr took the opportunity to return to a moment of tension with Eric Zemmour.

As has often been the case for many weeks, the interviews wander on a very specific subject: Eric Zemmour. This is once again what happened this Thursday, October 28, on the set of the show of France 5, C to You. Invited to promote his book titled Little Didier, where he decided to recount his childhood and his intimate wounds, rapper JoeyStarr quickly came to talk about the polemicist. And more particularly of a moment of tension between the two protagonists.

After having told a few snippets of his trying youth to the presenter of the show, Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine, Joeystarr quickly got on the subject that everyone is talking about at the moment. And the French artist returned to a quarrel he had with the polemicist a few years ago, on the set of the show Zemmour and Naulleau, where it would only have missed a small spark for the two men come to blows. The former of the group NTM did not particularly appreciate the way the polemicist judged the lyrics of his songs. This is then followed a most tense confrontation.

JoeyStarr: “I only blew my nose once”

After watching a few clips of this episode, JoeyStarr quickly reacted: “I didn’t blow my nose once. It’s like a blooper what you just broadcast, maybe even a little too synthesized. I remember almost shaking it one day.”. That day was the day after the death of two teenagers, Zyed Benna and Bouna Traoré, in 2005. JoeyStarr remembers Eric Zemmour’s reaction: “The next day, he made fun of it, while there are still people who have their noses in the shit with what happened. He did not understand that it annoyed me”. One thing is certain: these two will never become friends.

Loading widget

Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge