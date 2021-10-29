“I did not live it well”: Angèle returns to the accusation of sexual assault of Romeo Elvis

It had been a while since we had heard of her, but Angèle intends to make a comeback in the French media landscape. The 25-year-old Belgian singer surprised her world last year following her collaboration with international popstar Dua Lipa. A shock duo which did not result in an album since the ex-girlfriend of Léo Walk and now of Marie Papillon had not yet finished it. This is now the case and on December 10, it will be released Ninety-five, her highly anticipated second album and of which she has already released a very successful first clip for the song Brussels I love you.





A return that arouses a lot of expectation from her fans after a first album which quickly installed her at the top of the bill. A place also occupied by his big brother, Romeo Elvis. The newly-married rapper was in the eye of the storm in September 2020 when a sexual assault charge was brought against him. A young woman says she suffered this from the 28-year-old Belgian artist in a shop in Belgium. Taken to task for the actions of her brother, who admitted the facts and published a letter of apology, Angèle is upset by this episode. “Obviously, I did not live it well. A subject like this could only be hurtful, just like the responsibility that was given to me and that is still given today”, she sums up in an interview for the magazine SHE October 29.

She’s supposed to make you blameless (…) like you’re responsible for the rest of the world

Sensitive to contemporary themes such as feminism and gender equality, Angèle quickly had the feeling of being put in the dock without having had any responsibility in this case. “She (editor’s note: responsibility) is supposed to make you blameless, even to the people around you, as if you were responsible for the rest of the world”, she adds on the subject.