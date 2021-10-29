More

    “I felt like I was pregnant”: Thomas Vergara bedridden in a worrying state

    On Snapchat, this Friday, October 29, Thomas Vergara gave news of his state of health. And things are really not going well for Nabilla Benattia’s husband.

    It was Nabilla herself who began to alert her subscribers. This Thursday, October 28, the influencer-star revealed that her husband, Thomas Vergara, was currently very ill, explaining that he was the victim of a food poisoning resulting in severe dehydration. After unveiling photos of his infusion, Milann’s dad finally gave his news this Friday, via his account Snapchat.

    If he was finally able to get out of bed, Thomas Vergara posted a photo of his tired face to his subscribers, who saw that he was recovering. But these last two days have not been easy: “Something crazy happened to me. It had never happened to me before. Amazing, I was hot, cold, vomiting … I felt like I was pregnant. As if someone in my stomach was moving all over the place. At night, when I fell asleep, I had hallucinations. I was sweating like never before and yet I had no fever “, began by confiding in Thomas Vergara.

    Thomas Vergara: “I stayed in bed for over 24 hours”

    According to his doctor, it was indeed a food poisoning related “to a bacteria in the stomach”. Thomas Vergara explained: “I stayed in bed for over 24 hours. I couldn’t even see my son and Nabilla too much because I was very contagious. Doctors are going to have to do more blood tests. I didn’t even think a virus like this could exist. It’s worse than the Covid, and I’ve had it. It’s a thousand times worse in terms of symptoms “. Little by little, everything should be back to normal.

