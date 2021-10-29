“I had a hunch”: the big winner of the 220 million EuroMillions played for the first time

It was the biggest jackpot ever recorded in Europe. And it was won on October 15th. We now know that the lucky winner of the EuroMillions jackpot of 220 million euros is a woman and that she lives in Tahiti, in French Polynesia. She has come forward, explains the French gameswoman this Friday morning, but wishes to remain anonymous.

This is a young Polynesian who validated her EuroMillions game take by flash, on the occasion of the historic jackpot of 220 million euros. She, who has always seen her grandfather play, was convinced that she would win one day, the statement added. “I often said to my grandpa that the day I play in my turn, luck would smile on me”, she confided during the payment of her XXL prize.

Finally, it was on her first attempt that she won the biggest jackpot in FDJ history. “I was waiting for the right moment to play and, that day, I had a hunch,” she explains again, before adding: “Besides, before checking my game receipt after the draw, I felt like a shiver in my back ”.

“I often changed the place of the ticket: first under my bed, then in my clothes…”

The Tahitian still confides to have multiplied the hiding places for her winning bulletin before finally receiving her historic gain. : “I often changed the place of the ticket: first under my bed, then in my clothes … Finally, I was afraid of forgetting where I had put it”, she says amused.



As to what she will do with her nest egg of 220 million euros, or 26,252 billion Pacific francs, the lucky winner says that she wants to “travel the world with (her) family and in particular to discover the snow, which I have never seen ”. The young woman also explains that she wishes to support solidarity actions in favor of children, perhaps to create her own business but above all to buy a foothold on all continents.

Enough to make her head spin? Not really assures the Tahitian: “I will not change. I am going to keep it simple, who I am, and continue to walk around in bare feet ”.

One in 139 838 160

On the side of the FDJ, we are also obviously very satisfied to see this historic jackpot having been won by a Frenchwoman. “Once again, I am delighted to see France win. Luck has no territory, no borders. We are delighted to have winners in mainland France and overseas, ”says Isabelle Cesari, head of the group’s winning relations department.

To tame chance and overcome a probability of one in 139,838,160, the very lucky Tahitian checked the five correct numbers: 21, 26, 31, 34, 49, as well as the two stars 2 and 5 .