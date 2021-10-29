“I had a stroke because I had a congenital heart defect”

On October 29, World Stroke Day, Margot Turcat wants to educate young people about stroke. A disease that does not only affect people with co-morbidities.

Every four minutes someone has a stroke. One in six French people will have a stroke in their lifetime. If a quarter of strokes affect people under 65, half of people 65 to 84 and another quarter of people at least 85 years old, it is also possible to have one when you are young. . Like Margot Turcat, plastic arts teacher.

In 2018, at 33, the young Bordeaux woman suffered a stroke. It all started on November 17, 2018 with a general feeling of unease. Because yes the stroke can invite itself in the life of anyone, at any time. “In my family there were cases of stroke. Thanks to my work, I was trained in first aid techniques. When the first symptoms appeared, I quickly understood what was happening to me“, remembers the thirty-something. But she did not want to believe it – and the help either because of her young age. Especially since she had no risk factors. A late treatment had to have to ” moreover promote the appearance and persistence of sequelae.

Video. Margot Turcat opens up about taboo on defecation in stroke patients

Many sequelae

Indeed, better knowledge of first aid procedures would limit the after-effects in patients. Three years later, Margot is aphasic, she suffers from speech disorders, cognitive disorders, neurological stuttering, pain, etc. At certain times – for example during severe fatigue – she also suffers from a mutism crisis where her brain goes into “off mode”. So many after-effects that make a professional recovery complicated. “In the media, this disease is not very visible. Not very glamorous, it is not a media subject. However, how people look after a stroke and it’s important to talk about it“, assures Margot Turcat. Today, she suffers from after-effects and an invisible handicap which sometimes gives rise to incomprehension in society.

Read more





The young woman also regrets the taboos surrounding certain aspects of her new life. Indeed, she suffers from severe pain in her stomach and problems going to the toilet. “There is a taboo when it comes to defecation and urine when we are all made the same and we all need to go to the bathroom. It is estimated that 60% of post-stroke patients are at risk of developing depression in the months or years after“For her, the view of others is violent regarding the post-stroke.

Video. “I had a stroke because of a malformation. This anomaly affects 35% of the population”

A heart defect

In France, however, stroke is the leading cause of female mortality. “I had a stroke because I had a congenital heart defect that I was not aware of, it affects 35% of the world’s population, so it’s pretty common“, explains Margot. Precisely, it is a patent foramen ovale (PFO). There is a communication between the two atria of the fetal heart allowing the supply of oxygenated blood via the mother. If it closes to at birth, it lasts for life in some people. While most people are not even aware that they have this defect, in others it can lead to stroke. Since then, the young woman has been operated.

Video. “When you have these warning signs, immediately dial 15 or 112”

Mother of a one-year-old boy at the time of his stroke, she wrote down her entire rehabilitation journey on paper so as not to forget anything. “Since February 2019, I draw everything that happens to me to leave a mark for my son. Since I couldn’t speak, I decided to draw. I then posted all the sketches on Instagram to also explain to my relatives and family what I was going through“, explains the author of the comic strip” Mon petit AVC “published by Editions Larousse. Drawings quickly relayed on social networks and then spotted by Larousse. For her, this comic should help to educate the general public on the Stroke and its possible occurrence in young people. Today, too few people know how to recognize a stroke when it happens and are informed about first aid measures. Dizziness, headaches, muscle weakness, difficulty speaking, asymmetrical face, so many evocative signs that should prompt to alert the emergency services to 15 or 112.