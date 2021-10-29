“I had recourse to several IVF”: Ingrid Chauvin makes a revelation on her fight to be a mother

It is a cause that was close to her heart that Ingrid Chauvin wanted to highlight on Instagram, October 28, 2021. The opportunity for her to make a revelation on her journey to become a mother. A path strewn with pitfalls.

There are subjects that are more personal than others on which personalities do not wish to express themselves to their audience. But Thursday 28, the emblematic actress of the series Tomorrow belongs to us (TF1) has agreed to open up a little more to its fans in order to put forward a painful theme that many couples know: infertility. November 6, 2021, Magicmom and the BAMP collective! organize the 8th edition of infertility day. An event for which Ingrid Chauvin is committed, because it touched her personally.





“For me too, it has been a long way to become a mother. In particular, I used several IVF . This is why today, I am committed alongside Magicmaman and the BAMP association so that, all together, we are concerned about this public health issue.“, first wrote the ex-wife of Thierry Peythieu.

The 48-year-old actress then said that a clip had been made for the occasion. Images “with women like you and us“which she unveiled to illustrate her point.”This year, the message we want to get across for Infertility Day is: ‘All concerned’. Because one in four couples comes to consult because of difficulties in conceiving a child. As part of this awareness campaign, Magicmaman is organizing the 8th edition of Infertility Day on Saturday November 6 in 100% digital on its site and on its Facebook account where journalists and experts will be gathered to answer your questions.“continued Ingrid Chauvin.