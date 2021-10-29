“I knew it wasn’t going to end with champagne …”

In the episode of Love is in the meadow broadcast last Monday, Vincent le Provençal faced the hasty departure of Hafsa, one of his contenders. The forties had indeed just told him of his preference for Natacha, his other contender, which pushed the young woman to return home in the middle of the night. A hasty departure to which Vincent le Provençal returned for Télé-Loisirs. “I knew it was not going to end with champagne” confides the horse breeder. “There is necessarily a human side that comes into play, so it hurt my heart. After his departure, I was not well” explains Vincent.

“My mistake, maybe it was not to have made Hafsa understand that I had a preference for Natacha. During the stay with me, I really wanted to treat them fairly. Until the last moment, neither of them was knew which one I was going to choose. Suddenly, when I announced to Hafsa that I had made my choice, she was not expecting it at all. It was all the more sudden for her “, analyzes the breeder with hindsight, who specifies: “Today, I no longer have contact with her.”





However, initially things started off pretty well. “Natacha really appealed to me from the start, even though I can’t speak of love at first sight from speed dating. At Hafsa, what touched me was her story and her character. likes people who are enterprising. And then I also liked her assertive character, I like people (…)

