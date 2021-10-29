“I will never forget it”: Pascal Obispo returns to this sentence of France Gall which marked him forever

Pascal Obispo was the guest of “C’est à vous” this Thursday evening on the occasion of the release of his new album tribute to France Gall. He returned with great emotion to a memorable phrase from his favorite singer.

Tomorrow, Friday, October 29, will release the brand new album of Pascal Obispo “France”. This will mainly include all songs composed for France Gall but sung by others, following the failed project between the interpreter of “Resist” and Pascal Obispo.

Guest on the show It’s yours of this Thursday, October 28, the singer delivered on France Gall’s refusal to sing several of his songs, which have become real hits today. Among them, “His reason of being”, hymn of sidaction but also “To sing” Where “The key”, respectively sung by Florent Pagny and Patricia Kaas. Pascal Obispo returned to a sentence, only one, which will have marked his life forever.

“It’s Michel but it’s not Michel”: the phrase of France Gall which marked Pascal Obispo

It is therefore in 1997, five years after the death of Michel Berger, that Pascal Obispo offers several of his songs to France Gall who will respond after listening to them: “It’s Michel, but it’s not Michel”. A touching and flattering refusal for the artist who was then 32 years old: “It was a lot of satisfaction for the young composer that I was at the time, since it was a compliment.” confides Pascal Obispo on the set of It’s yours, before adding: “The job of a composer is to put yourself in the shoes of an identity, a style, so that was a real compliment. […] And the rest of the sentence was ‘But it’s not Michel’ because I think she loved her man so much that she couldn’t move on, despite the label boss’s insistence. who asked me to do these songs “. The singer and composer also justified himself on the fact of having insisted on France Gall for this project: “I knew she had decided to quit, but it’s true that I liked writing for her because I admired her style and I like her songs, I find it sweet, very rhythmic. also wanted to do something very sweet. “

A beautiful tribute to this icon of French song who died in 2018, which no one will ever get tired of.

Loading widget

Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge