“I’m proud to be gay”: Joshua Cavallo, first active footballer to come out

Australian footballer Josh Cavallo revealed his homosexuality on Wednesday, becoming the first active Australian Championship (A-League) player to do so, sparking many messages of support in the sporting world.

“I’m a soccer player and I’m gay,” Cavallo, 21, said on social media.

“All I want is to play football and be treated fairly,” said the former Australia Under-21s international.

Trying to play to the best of your ability and living a double life is exhausting, it’s an experience I don’t wish on anyone

he admitted.

Few professional footballers have publicly declared themselves as gay and usually do so after quitting to avoid homophobic remarks from spectators.

The first to do so was Englishman Justin Fashanu in the 1990s, but he committed suicide in 1998 after quitting playing and while living in the United States.

A charity created by his family released a letter from an anonymous Premier League player last year denouncing the lack of progress in football on this subject.

The player called his situation “an absolute nightmare”, adding that he “felt trapped, the fear of telling the truth about who I am only making things worse”.

One step forward”

Cavallo himself indicated that Fashanu’s case was on his mind as he considered the possibility of revealing his homosexuality.

“I remember reading about Justin Fashanu as the first professional footballer to reveal his homosexuality in the 1990s and his suicide eight years later and it got me thinking,” he said.





He called the support he received from his club, Adelaide United, his teammates and Australian football officials “immense” and said he wanted to be an example to other gay players.

A huge wave of support

His decision to go public with his sexual orientation was also applauded in the football world, notably by Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic (“You are a champion. Football is for everyone. Great respect”), Antoine Griezmann, Marcus Rashford, Raphael Varane, Gerard Piqué and David de Gea.

Cavallo even caught the attention of famous American talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, who tweeted to her 77 million followers: “I’m sending him a lot of love today.”

“I am so overwhelmed and happy with the response I received,” the player, who has represented Australia in the Under-20s, told Sky Sports.

I want to send a message to the whole world to show that no matter who you are, what you believe in or what culture or background you come from, everyone is accepted in football

Cavallo said.

“It should be based on your talent, not what you look like or what you believe in,” added the native of Bentleigh East, a suburb of Melbourne.

“At the end of the day, we are in 2021 and it is time to change that in football,” said Cavallo, who hopes his decision will inspire others.

Andy Brennan, who played a handful of A-League games before revealing he was gay after moving to an Australian semi-professional league three years ago, praised Cavallo. But he also wondered why gay gamers should be “brave” and “courageous”.

“To just be what we really are?” He asked in a column published Thursday in the Australian edition of the Guardian.

“There is still a lot of work to be done to make sport environments safe and inclusive for LGBTQ + people, so that athletes like me and Josh feel it’s a safe place for us to come out,” a Brennan asserted.