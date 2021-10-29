In consolidation, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) are still aiming for a new ATH

The $ 82,500 target still active for Bitcoin (BTC)

While the price of Bitcoin (BTC) gave a strongly bullish signal by breaking a chartist pattern important on your daily chart, you just need to zoom out the chart in order to realize that the BTC still seems to be moving upwards, towards the price target set at $ 82,500 in the coming weeks.

Bitcoin Daily Chart (Daily)

As we had already explained in our previous analyzes, this objective corresponds to the height of the bevel (in yellow), carried over to the place of the break.

Thus, as long as the price remains supported by the Kijun (purple curve), the high trendline then the cloud, the trend will remain largely bullish with many supports to propel the price towards new All Time High (ATH).

Ideally, it will be necessary to succeed in ironing above the Tenkan at $ 62,533 (turquoise curve) in order to regain this support and have a new bullish impulse.

Conversely, reinstating the pattern would invalidate the bullish target of $ 82,500 with a risk of rejection of the price towards the next support at $ 40,550. The top of the Daily pattern as well as the Kijun will therefore be two important levels to watch in the coming days.

Bitcoin’s h4 chart

In the shorter term, on the time unit h4 it’s a Falling Wedge which seems to be taking shape, with several points of contact on each side and a structure in place for several days. The price compression within this triangle should provoke a new impetus at its exit. It remains to be seen whether it will be done from above or from below.

In general, the Falling Wedge has a more high probability of bullish exit, which would then confirm the continued rise in Bitcoin towards the objective of breaking the daily pattern.

In the event that the price breaks through the triangle from the bottom, the objective of breaking the pattern should return the BTC in a new correction in the direction of the $ 51,000.

Ether (ETH) soon at $ 6,000?

After several days of consolidation above her new $ 4000 support, Ether should continue to rise towards a new ATH around $ 5,940.

Ether (ETH) chart in Daily





Just like Bitcoin, Ether had for a long time consolidated its price inside a bevel Daily (in yellow). It is after more than 6 months of tidy that the price of ETH has finally come out on top, activating a target price of $ 5,940 (height of the bevel transferred to the location of the break).

As long as the price remains above the pattern, the bullish target will be activated with all Ichimoku curves, as well as the high trendline. It will therefore be imperative to start rising again in the coming days and the current price configuration is precisely reminiscent of a pullback on the top of the bevel, therefore a potential rebound before a bullish comeback.

The area of $ 4000 is to be preserved since any reinstatement of the pattern would cancel the bullish target and the breakout of the cloud to the downside would give a strong bearish signal.

In conclusion

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) always show configurations bullish, with nice supports to help prices rise again. Cryptocurrencies should therefore resume their rise in the coming days.

