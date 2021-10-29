More

    In photos, Angelina Jolie and her five children, lovebirds on tour for “The Eternals”

    Entertainment


    Movie previews The Eternals became a family affair for the Jolie-Pitt clan. Los Angeles, Rome, London … Angelina Jolie has decided to walk the red carpets with her children, hand in hand, united at each appearance.

    After Los Angeles and Rome, Angelina Jolie appeared again with five of her six children for the premiere of Eternals, the latest Marvel, in London. Maddox, 20, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13, all accompanied their mother to the screening this Wednesday, October 27. Only Pax, the couple’s second son, aged 17, was missing.

    For this third family appearance, Shiloh opted for a white dress decorated with black designs by Dior. A dress that Angelina Jolie herself wore that same dress at a press conference for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, in 2019. Zahara, she stood out from her siblings, sober in white and black, in a yellow minidress. For her part, Angelina Jolie played the happy mom in a black fluid skirt and white blouse set, a black blazer over it.

    In video, “The Eternals”, the trailer

    From London to Rome via Los Angeles

    Before London, there was Rome, where the Jolie-Pitt family was already causing a sensation on October 24. Appearances noticed in the four corners of the world which leave us to be patient before the release of the film in theaters, on November 3. Angelina Jolie stars as Thena in the highly anticipated Chloe Zhao superhero movie (Nomadland).


    This parade chain kicked off on October 18 in Los Angeles for the very premiere of the film. Eternals. For this great occasion, Angelina Jolie was, again surrounded by her children, including her daughters, Shiloh and Zahara and almost all their siblings, with the exception of Pax. Zahara shone in the outfit worn by Angelina Jolie at the 86th Academy Awards in 2014, signed Elie Saab Couture. Or a transparent dress with silver fringes and long sleeves. Shiloh, had opted for a dress with thin straps sand color slit on the side, inspired by the dress her mother wore at the premiere of George wallace in August 1997. The queen of the evening had bet on a long strapless brown dress branded by Balmain, accessorized with a golden jewel decorating her mouth.

    To listen: the editorial podcast

    The editorial team advises you


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleFrance aims “at least the final” at Euro 2022 according to Corinne Deacon
    Next articleBitcoin. Everyone finds it “brilliant”. Satoshi Nakamoto owns more than $ 60 billion

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC