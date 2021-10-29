In photos, Angelina Jolie and her five children, lovebirds on tour for “The Eternals”

Movie previews The Eternals became a family affair for the Jolie-Pitt clan. Los Angeles, Rome, London … Angelina Jolie has decided to walk the red carpets with her children, hand in hand, united at each appearance.

After Los Angeles and Rome, Angelina Jolie appeared again with five of her six children for the premiere of Eternals, the latest Marvel, in London. Maddox, 20, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13, all accompanied their mother to the screening this Wednesday, October 27. Only Pax, the couple’s second son, aged 17, was missing.

For this third family appearance, Shiloh opted for a white dress decorated with black designs by Dior. A dress that Angelina Jolie herself wore that same dress at a press conference for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, in 2019. Zahara, she stood out from her siblings, sober in white and black, in a yellow minidress. For her part, Angelina Jolie played the happy mom in a black fluid skirt and white blouse set, a black blazer over it.

From London to Rome via Los Angeles

Before London, there was Rome, where the Jolie-Pitt family was already causing a sensation on October 24. Appearances noticed in the four corners of the world which leave us to be patient before the release of the film in theaters, on November 3. Angelina Jolie stars as Thena in the highly anticipated Chloe Zhao superhero movie (Nomadland).





This parade chain kicked off on October 18 in Los Angeles for the very premiere of the film. Eternals. For this great occasion, Angelina Jolie was, again surrounded by her children, including her daughters, Shiloh and Zahara and almost all their siblings, with the exception of Pax. Zahara shone in the outfit worn by Angelina Jolie at the 86th Academy Awards in 2014, signed Elie Saab Couture. Or a transparent dress with silver fringes and long sleeves. Shiloh, had opted for a dress with thin straps sand color slit on the side, inspired by the dress her mother wore at the premiere of George wallace in August 1997. The queen of the evening had bet on a long strapless brown dress branded by Balmain, accessorized with a golden jewel decorating her mouth.

