In Thailand, tourism is preparing for take-off

Thailand is gearing up for the return of international tourists on November 1, but the road to recovery remains bumpy.



After testing the water in July with the Phuket and Koh Samui Sandboxes, Thailand’s tourism-dependent economy is gradually opening up to international tourists by lifting quarantine and area restrictions for fully vaccinated travelers from 46 low-risk countries from November 1.

See: Thailand reopens to tourism on November 1: what you need to know

The tourism industry is banking on this policy, especially for major gateways like Bangkok, to create a meaningful reboot, although the road to recovery remains bumpy.

Some provinces may not reopen

In Bangkok, more than 70% of the population has received two vaccines, while all the relevant procedures are in place, as in the provinces of Krabi and Phangnga, which are also due to open their doors, said Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, the minister of the country. tourism and sports.

He added that if other pilot areas, like Chiang Mai, are not ready to reopen due to the number of recent cases of Covid-19, the governor of the province would have to decide whether or not to proceed with the plan.

In the event of a new wave, the Department of Public Health will ensure sufficient medical supplies and staff are available, while each province will prepare beds for Covid-19 patients.

Mr Phiphat said the Phuket Sandbox has proven that there is no transmission link between tourists and locals despite the high infection rate a few months ago, thanks to the management of public health.

Trial and error of reopening programs





If the Sandbox of the past few months was a test, Mr Phiphat said he failed to create a successful reopening due to the low volume of visitors to Phuket, and the reopening model has yet to learn from its errors.

According to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the number of arrivals in Thailand from January to September is 85,845, including 38,699 travelers registered with the Phuket Sandbox, while the tourist receipts of the program contributed to the tune of 2 , 25 billion baht to the local economy.

“The tourism target for the last two months of this year is one million tourists, of which around 300,000 are in November,” Phiphat said.

December is expected to be more robust with those looking for winter getaways, including travelers from long-haul countries and golfers from South Korea and Japan.

Neighboring countries, such as Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia and Malaysia, will also play a crucial role in reaching the 800,000 tourists per month, as was the case before the outbreak, but these countries must be on the list. list of low-risk countries and are allowed to get there by land.

At the same time, the tourism ministry and the foreign ministry will discuss the implementation of cross-border travel bubbles to ensure that tourists are not quarantined on their return.

“Thai tourism is gradually reborn after hitting rock bottom,” Phiphat said.

10 to 15 million international tourists in 2022

“The industry is set to officially take off in 2022 after testing the water with the reopening model this year.”

According to him, the number of international tourists is expected to reach 10 to 15 million next year, alongside 160 million domestic trips, which will contribute to 1.5 trillion baht, or 50% of the 2019 level.

Mr Phiphat said spending per head and per trip on the Phuket Sandbox increased to 60,000 baht (1,549 euros), from 45,000 – 47,000 baht (1,162 to 1,213 euros) in the pre-Covid era, which means the industry should focus more on attracting high-consumption travelers in the future.

Source: Bangkok Post



