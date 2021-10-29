increase in regional transport and school catering prices

From December 1, TER travel prices will increase by 2%, and bus tickets by 15%. A price increase is also planned in high schools, some of which will experiment with solidarity pricing.

The Permanent Commission of Nouvelle-Aquitaine of October 18 approved several price increases for regional services, which will apply from December 1, 2021. Increases due to the need to revalue tariffs blocked for several years, especially in a context changes in energy prices in particular.

+ 2% for regional trains

The last two price changes dated back to 2014 and 2019. The Region reminds that users, around 63,000 daily travelers in the Nouvelle-Aquitaine TER, pay only 25% of the price of the real cost of the service.

The 2% adjustment on tickets and subscriptions from December 1 is justified, according to the Region, “in order to offer the best service but also to take into account the effects of inflation on the cost of the service. This revaluation represents a surplus of 1.2 million euros per year.

+ 15% for regional buses

Of course, we go from a bus ticket (one way) to 2 euros, to 2.30 euros from December 1. The difference is not huge, but the increase is 15%. For subscriptions, this increase is limited to 8% all the same. “This change aims to increase prices so as to partially restore the economic balance of our transport services, which are hard hit by the effects of covid-19” specifies the Region. “The objective is thus to find a recipe, to share with our delegates, which should amount to nearly 600,000 euros per year. “





+ 3% in canteens

For more than six years, the bill had not changed in the canteens of neo-Aquitaine high schools. This year, the prices will be revalued by 3%, in particular because the establishments face “a crossed increase in the cost of energies and foodstuffs necessary for the production of meals” according to the Region which has approximately 200,000 high school students.

Concretely, this increase of 3% represents “for a fixed price of five days of restoration, a valuation of the fixed price of 15 euros for the calendar year. For a 180-day accommodation package (including meals) and an increase of 42 euros for the calendar year. “

All the more so as meals are set to evolve, within the framework of the Egalim law, by integrating, from 2022, 50% of quality and sustainable products, of which 20% come from organic farming. “Institutions committed to this quality objective need financial leeway to meet it. “

Social pricing

Regional elected officials also voted in favor of experimenting, in 2022, with solidarity pricing for accommodation and catering services in six test establishments. Among them, the Félix-Gaillard high schools in Salles-Barbezieux and the Erea Les Chirons in Puymoyen, in Charente, as well as the Georges Leygues high school in Villeneuve-sur-Lot, in the Lot-et-Garonne. The other three are located in the Creuse.

The prices will be applied according to family resources. And a differential can be completed by the Region with the establishment.