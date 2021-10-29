Inès Vandamme and Isabelle Vitari in crisp edible dresses at the Salon du Chocolat

It is the meeting place for all fans of beans. On the eve of the end of year celebrations and its chocolate gifts, the Salon du Chocolat opened on Tuesday, October 27, 2021 at the Parc des Expos de Versailles in Paris. Each year thousands of visitors take a few days of happiness made up of workshops, chocolate sculptures and French pastry. Everyone is eagerly awaiting her famous parade of dresses made of chocolate.

This year, many personalities have been chosen to wear these chocolate creations. We can cite the incredible Alicia Aylies, Miss France 2017, Sandy Heribert, who came with her daughter Dune, Namadia and Laurent from Koh Lanta (TF1), the Venezuelan beauty queens Gabriela Guzmán, Luisa Araujo and Michell Moncayo but also the actress Lea Francois.

Inès Vandamme from Dance with the stars (TF1), actress Joséphine Jobert, Jean-Luc Decluzeau, Angélique Godey, Ricardo Davila, pastry chef Maëlig Georgelin, Marie Ferrero-Favoriti, pastry chef François Daubinet, Lysandre Garrigue, Elsa Muse Ludivine Guillot, Yasmine Oughlis, Florent Theveron, the dancer Maialen Urdapilleta or the weather presenters Gennifer Demey and Chloé Nabédian walked the podium of this gourmet parade. Emérisca, adventurer of the heart of Mécénat Chirurgie Cardiaque was also present, as was the actress and director Isabelle Vitari.





A sometimes difficult parade, since these chocolate dresses are very heavy, brittle and melting. “It was something exceptional and at the same time very special. I still had to carry 12 kg of chocolate, because it’s the only dress made entirely with chocolate. I was a little rigid on stage so as not to break anything, but the work of the teams was really incredible! “, reacted Lea Francois of More beautiful life from Voltage.

In addition to the parade, visitors to the Salon du Chocolat were able to admire an identical replica of the Guernica painting by Pablo Picasso. With more than 3m50 in height and almost 8 meters in length, this incredible sculpture required around forty craftsmen and half a ton of chocolate.