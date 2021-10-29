Inflation continues to accelerate in Germany

Inflation continues to pursue in Germany, more than in France, which is very logical and understandable.

Germany is still a very industrial economy, the largest industrial economy in Europe.

Now inflation is above all industrial today, it concerns raw materials and materials that go into the transformation of all products.

France’s service economy will be affected later, when wages will have to increase because otherwise people will simply stop working if it is not so as not to earn a living.

Charles SANNAT

“This is a ‘presslib’ article, that is to say free of reproduction in whole or in part provided that this paragraph is reproduced after it. Insolentiae.com is the site on which Charles Sannat speaks daily and delivers a cheeky and uncompromising analysis of economic news. Thanks for visiting my site. You can subscribe to the daily newsletter free of charge at www.insolentiae.com. “

Inflation accelerates faster than expected in Germany

Price hikes in Germany accelerated further than expected in October as Europe’s largest economy grapples with strain on supply chains and rising energy prices, the first estimate published by Destatis, the Federal Statistical Office.





The consumer price index calculated according to European standards (HICP) rose 0.5% compared to September and 4.6% year on year, an unprecedented level since the start of this measure in January 1997.

Economists polled by Reuters were forecasting an average increase of 0.4% month-on-month and 4.5% year-on-year. In September, the inflation rate was 4.1% year on year.

The detailed figures show that the prices of energy and food products have increased the fastest.

Since the start of the year, the surge in inflation has been explained by one-off factors ranging from tax hikes to supply bottlenecks to rising commodity prices, which fuel the debate on the need for an ultra-accommodative monetary policy.

Supporters of a monetary tightening by the European Central Bank, which considers inflation temporary, could use these figures to criticize its decision on Thursday to maintain the amount of its bond purchases.

Fritzi Köhler-Geib, chief economist at KfW, wrote in a note that if the bottlenecks “persist until 2022, it will likely have a negative impact on economic growth and will also be felt in the wallet of consumers. “

The high energy prices expected this winter could push inflation towards 5% this year, she added, before gradually falling back below 2% in mid-2022.

Source Russian news agency Sputnik.com here