Intel Launches First Twelfth Generation Core Processors

Intel had already lifted the veil on the future of its Core processors. The founder’s twelfth generation PC processors, previously known by the code name Alder Lake, are now on sale, with a first wave aimed at desktop machines.

The new chips use 10nm engraving technology (dubbed Intel 7) and feature a hybrid design. Thus, they include cores dedicated to high performance (P-core) and low-power cores dedicated to efficiency (E-Core). The former are designed for intensive foreground processes such as gaming while the latter run in the background and are optimized for multitasking processes. This concept is already widely implemented in smartphones and is reminiscent of the “big.LITTLE” technology of ARM SoCs. Intel specifies that the new processors are on average 19% faster than those of the eleventh generation at equivalent frequency.

The distribution of tasks between the different cores is organized by the Intel Thread Director technology of the processor which works in close association with the operating system. Thus, Intel worked with Microsoft to optimize Windows 11 for this technology.

The new processors have a larger L2 cache memory (up to 14MB in L2 and 30MB in L3) and also take advantage of DDR5 memory (up to 4800 MT / s), as well as the bus PCIe 5.0 (up to 16 lanes). They can also handle DDR4 memory and a PCIe 4.0 bus. Note that they use the new LGA 1700 socket. It will therefore be necessary to buy a new motherboard to use them.

Six new processors for office machines

The first wave features the Core i9-12900K (8 P-core and 8 E-core), Core i7-12700K (8 P-core and 4 E-core) and Core i5-12600K (6 P-core and 4 E) processors -core). These chips integrate the Intel UHD Graphics 770 graphics controller, but the manufacturer also offers variants that do not. We note in the table below (click to enlarge) that the P and E type cores have different base frequencies and Turbo frequencies. Note that the manufacturer now gives two figures for the power, with a base value and a maximum value in Turbo mode. If you want to buy one of the new processors, the first prices communicated by the sales sites in France are around 750 euros for the Core i9-12900K, 530 euros for the Core i7-12700K and 359 euros for the Core i5-12600K . Count 30 euros less for the KF version, without graphics module.





According to Intel tests, the twelfth generation Core i9 processor offers significant performance gains for intensive tasks compared to the previous model: up to 36% for processing photos (PugetBench Lightroom classic benchmark), 32% for video editing (PugetBench Premier Pro benchmark), 37% for 3D modeling (Autodesk Revit 2021 Model creation benchmark) and even up to 100% for the Pulse rendering of Adobe’s After Effects software.

A processor that will delight gamers

The manufacturer has also compared its most powerful model to AMD’s Ryzen 5950X processor (16 cores and 32 threads) for a number of games (among others Far cry 6, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Crysis Remastered and F1 2021). He estimates that the display speed differences are between -3% and + 30% depending on the game tested, with the majority of gains exceeding 10%.

Intel also presented its Z690 chipset, which communicates with the processor via a specific DMI 4.0 x8-line bus, which would offer double the throughput of the previous generation chipset.

The Z690 features, among other things, a 6E Wi-Fi interface and up to four USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 ports. However, it does not yet have USB 4.0. The circuit offers Gigabit Ethernet and, as an option, a 2.5 Gbit / s Ethernet connection. However, this requires an additional Intel component.

The new desktop processors will be available from November 4. Intel will then offer chips for laptops, as well as versions for ultraportables, resulting in a total of 60 new twelfth generation Core models.