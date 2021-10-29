it is also of interest to used car buyers

Rental with Purchase Option (LOA) and Long-Term Rental (LLD) … manufacturers no longer have, through their communication, anything but these expressions when it comes to making people want to buy the one of their new model. Recently, these formulas have also been offered on certain second-hand cars sold under the manufacturer’s label (DasWelt Auto, used Renault, Spoticar, etc.). Until now, these offers have only interested a very small proportion of second-hand buyers but, according to the study Sofinco carried out on September 15 and 16, this could quickly change.





Indeed, French motorists are now one in two to consider, for their next purchase, the LOA or the LLD. And, among them, 29% are looking for an opportunity. If these projections hold true, that would represent around 700,000 contracts per year. And, good news for manufacturers and their networks, a majority of people questioned trust them for this type of contract (53% for dealers, 44% for manufacturers, against only 33% for multi-brand sellers).

Almost a third would also be ready to sign their contract online, thus proving the brands and dealers who have focused, since the beginning of 2020, on sales platforms on the Net.