it is urgent to update Chrome

Google has just released an update to fix seven major security flaws, two of which are already exploited. This brings the number of zero-day breaches this year to 16, setting a new record.

The proliferation of security patches Google chrome Does it reflect a decline in the quality of the software or simply better detection of flaws? Anyway, the firm has just published a new update for chrome this time containing eight security fixes. The software is upgraded to version 95.0.4638.69 for Windows, macOS and Linux. On his blog, Google lists a total of seven major vulnerabilities.

Among these flaws, two are classified ” zero-day “. The threat is therefore not theoretical since it means that they are already exploited by hackers. The first, noted CVE-2021-38000, concerns insufficient validation of entries from unreliable sources in the Intents component of the Navigator. The second, noted CVE-2021-38003, concerns a poor implementation in the WebAssembly engine and JavaScript V8.





A flaw corrected in just two days

The discovery has been credited to cybersecurity researchers at Google, internal Threat Analysis Group and Project zero. The first was reported on September 15, 2021, and the second on October 26, 2021, just two days before the patch was released. That door the number of zero-day breaches this year to sixteen, a new record.

All Google Chrome users should update their browser as soon as possible. To do this, open “Settings” from the main menu, then click “About Chrome” from the left menu. If the browser version is older than 95.0.4638.69, the update will be downloaded automatically. At the end, remember to click on “Relaunch” to apply the patch.