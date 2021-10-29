“It’s worse than the Covid”: Thomas Vergara makes frightening confidences about his health

Nabilla Benattia worried her subscribers on October 28, 2021, revealing that Thomas Vergara was not in great shape. She then mentioned food poisoning and dehydration. For his part, the dad of Milann (2 years) had revealed in photos that he was on a drip. After several hours of silence, he finally gave his news, this Friday, October 29.

Thomas Vergara was finally able to get out of bed. And very quickly, he wanted to give his news to his subscribers, on Snapchat. Despite his small appearance, Internet users were able to see that he was doing better. A chance given what he went through yesterday. “Something crazy happened to me. It had never happened to me until now. Unbelievable. Hot, cold, vomiting… I felt like I was pregnant. I had someone in my stomach moving all over the place. It was unbelievable. In the evening when I fell asleep, I had hallucinations. I was sweating like never before and yet when I took my temperature, I didn’t have a fever. And I was sinking “, first revealed the beautiful 34-year-old brunette.





According to the doctor, it was food poisoning as Nabilla had specified. But he added that he also had “a stomach bacteria“He has therefore had to take a number of medications since.”I stayed in bed for over twenty-four hours. (…) I couldn’t even see my son and Nabilla too much because it was very contagious. They will do me blood tests again. I didn’t even think there was a virus like that. It’s worse than the Covid and I’ve had it. That’s a thousand times in terms of symptoms“, continued Thomas Vergara.

If he managed to get up, Thomas Vergara cannot yet eat. But he hopes he can get back on his feet quickly because, because of his condition, he missed his son’s Halloween party. Something to make him sad.