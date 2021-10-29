“I’ve always said that Xavi will end up being the coach of … / Spain / Barcelona / SOFOOT.com

Promise (soon) kept.

He is coming. Even if Joan Laporta claims to have several “Options” , Xavi should be the lucky winner who will replace Ronald Koeman on the FC Barcelona bench. Present at a press conference this Friday noon, the president gave many clues as to the imminent arrival of the former metronome of the orchestra Blaugrana. “I have always said that he will end up being the coach of Barça. I would like it to be during my presidency, but I don’t know when ” , he explained. But Laporta also returned to the departure of the Dutch tactician.

“We fired Koeman but we are very grateful to him for taking over the first team at a time of great difficulty. If he did not continue longer, it was because of the results. The situation was already untenable ” , first announced Laporta before quickly turning his gaze on the sequel, claiming to be in contact with Xavi for several months: “I spoke with him during my campaign (for the president of Barça in March 2021, editor’s note) and during all this time, the communication has never been cut ” .

Beware of the Henry-Solksjaer case law, though.

