“I’ve never seen that”, regrets Peter Bosz on the subject of red cards

In a press conference this Thursday, Peter Bosz returned to the many red cards collected by his players since the start of the season.

In Nice, and for the fifth time this season in Ligue 1, Olympique Lyonnais did not finish the match at eleven. Excluded at the end of the match, Tino Kadewere has come to extend an already well-supplied list of names that have received a red card since the start of the championship.

After Maxwel Cornet (Angers), Damien Da Silva (Nantes), Emerson (Lorient) and Anthony lopes (Saint-Etienne), the Zimbabwean international has therefore added his name. We can also note the exclusion of Malo Gusto in the Europa League against Sparta Prague, bringing the total to six Lyonnais who have seen red since August. At a press conference this Thursday, Peter Bosz, the OL coach regretted this situation: “I’ve never seen that. We are already six red cards since the start of the season. Finishing a game at eleven is still easier than finishing it at 10. We have already watched and talked with the players and I hope that against Lens we will see the best in this area “, said the Dutch coach.

“To take six goals in two matches is not normal”

In front of the press, the former Borussia Dortmund coach also pointed out the lack of impermeability of his defense, especially last week during the meetings against Sparta Prague and then in Nice: “I talked about red cards but taking six goals in two matches is not normal. I am someone who always analyzes matches. A lot of people say it was bad because OL lost . I’m not like that. It’s the same as when you win a match. I analyze the match and then say if it’s good or not. With the quality, the experience that the we have, this must not happen “, recognised Peter Bosz.