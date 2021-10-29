Jair Bolsonaro to receive controversial honorary citizenship in Italy

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will travel to Anguillara Veneta, a small town in northeastern Italy where his ancestors come from, on Monday to receive a controversial honorary citizenship, an official source said on Thursday.

According to his official diary published Thursday, Jair Bolsonaro, accused by a commission of inquiry of the Brazilian Senate of having “deliberately exposed” his compatriots to “mass contamination” by his denial of the seriousness of the health crisis, will arrive on Friday in Rome to attend the G20 summit organized this weekend in Rome.

This first visit to the peninsula comes in a delicate context for Jair Bolsonaro, the object of much criticism on the international scene both for his environmental policy and for his positions on the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since coming to power in 2019, deforestation and fires in the Amazon have exploded, as his government demands to be paid to protect the Amazon rainforest, 60% of which is in Brazil and whose maintenance is crucial to curb global warming. climate. It is in this delicate context that Jair Bolsonaro, accompanied by his Minister of Foreign Affairs Carlos Alberto França, will participate Saturday and Sunday in the G20 summit of the world’s largest economies, whose main themes will be the Covid-19, economic recovery and climate change.





A medal for the reception of migrants from Anguillara Veneta

On the other hand, he will shun the COP26 climate conference, which is being held in the wake of the G20 in Glasgow, to go on Monday to Anguillara Veneta, a small town of 4,000 inhabitants in Veneto, a region controlled by the far right of Matteo Salvini. He will receive the honorary citizenship that was officially awarded to him on Monday. At the end of the 19th century, overwhelmed by poverty, a thousand inhabitants of this municipality, including the ancestors of the Brazilian president, had emigrated to Brazil.

Anguillara Veneta’s decision has been heavily criticized. “Bolsonaro has led an anti-Covid policy based on negationism and against the vaccine, which has only led to thousands of deaths”, denounced Arturo Lorenzoni, spokesperson for the opposition at the Regional Council of Veneto . When questioned, the mayor of Anguillara Veneta, a member of the League, defended her decision, explaining that “honorary citizenship was granted to the people he represents and not to him as a person”. “Honorary citizenship aims to reward the welcome that migrants from Anguillara Veneta have received in Brazil,” she said.