Japan hit by major “waves of pumice stones”





JAPAN – The coastline of the Okinawa archipelago in Japan doesn’t look so much like the postcard paradise we’ve seen in recent days. In question, an astonishing natural disaster occurred … 1500 kilometers away, as you can see in our video at the top of the article. Tons of pumice stones are pouring over the coasts, to such an extent that a layer exceeding 30 centimeters of stones is now gathering on the beaches in recent days. A Japanese artist filmed herself on October 26 trying to swim, to show the extent of the disaster. “The sound of the waves that you would normally hear near you can only be heard from a distance. It’s pretty serious. ”

According to the Japanese public television channel NHK, the stones have traveled just under 1,500 kilometers in the water following a volcanic eruption. No link with the recent eruption of Mount Aso. The volcano in question is located off the chain of Ogasawara islands in the Pacific. The eruption dates back to last August.

coordonnees-gps.fr The volcanic stones are said to have traveled about 1,500 kilometers since last August.



“At first I thought it was romantic to see how pumice stone from a volcanic eruption in August reached the west coast of Okinawa Prefecture. But after a day, two days and finally a week, the pumice stone had accumulated over 30 centimeters, 50 centimeters and almost a meter and I thought it was a serious problem ” , explains the artist Moco, who lives near the village of Kunigami, particularly affected by the stones. “I started to realize that it’s not a romantic thing, it’s disastrous.” Fishing and tourism impacted Moco added that the rocks have an impact on the local fishing and tourism industry. “In Kunigami village, which is next to Ogimi village, the fishing ports are covered with pumice stones and boats cannot go out to sea. In addition, the farmed fish in the ponds are dead. because they swallowed stones. In the tourism sector, snorkelling trips have been canceled, ”lists the author of the video. The prefectural government began excavating stones from Kunigami fishing ports on Friday, October 29, with the aim of completing the clean-up operation within two to three weeks, according to NHK. This natural disaster is reminiscent of the drift of a “sea of ​​pumice stones” off Tonga in August 2019. This “island” with an area of ​​150 square kilometers, was the consequence of an underwater eruption of a volcano located near the Kingdom of Tonga. Also on The HuffPost: The spectacular images of the volcano of La Palma filmed by a drone