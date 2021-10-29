“Jean-Marc Généreux and I fell in love with each other”, assures Cyril Féraud

A year ago, Jean-Marc Généreux took his first steps as a solo host on France 2, at the helm of Spectacular. The show returns on Saturday night, in a completely redesigned version. The moving numbers and the bluffing acrobatics will be there again, but the thunderous Quebecer will now be accompanied by Cyril Féraud at the presentation. The latter will take care of the new game part. Guest personalities, in this case Lola Dubini, Anne Roumanoff, Jeanfi Janssens and Dave, will answer questions related to the artists’ performances on stage. They will try to win up to 20,000 euros for the benefit of the association Solidarity with caregivers.

Jean-Marc Généreux and Cyril Féraud have agreed to respond to a cross interview to discuss these changes and, above all, how they managed not to step on each other’s feet. A videoconference interview from Paris and Quebec.

The pair Jean-Marc Généreux and Cyril Féraud, is it a complementary duo?

Cyril Féraud: Jean-Marc and I don’t know how to do the same things. He’s an artist, he’s been on stage a lot, so he knows a lot better than I do about why a number is difficult or takes years of training. Me, I know how to host a prime time with guests, manage a set, etc … Which is not so easy. We are therefore very complementary. On the other hand, what we could not imagine, it is the friendly love at first sight we were going to have. I couldn’t have dreamed of having a better buddy than Jean-Marc on this show.

Jean-Marc Généreux: The first version of Spectacular was filmed last year, right in the middle of the pandemic. I was offered to do the show with a co-host or a co-host but it was not possible. It was almost impossible to share anything with the artists, everyone stood at a distance. Cyril, with his great experience as a host of major events, entertainment and games, became the perfect partner for my great challenge, which was to host a great show.

Did you know each other before?

JM. G.: If you spend time in France, as I have done for the past ten years, it’s impossible not to know Cyril Féraud, but I didn’t know him personally. We had crossed paths on the sets without ever discussing for more than five minutes. In the flesh, he’s the same as on TV. A professional, caring, cultured guy who wants to have a real discussion, to share, who does not pull the cover on him.

CF: When I accepted the proposal from France 2 and ITV Studios [qui produit Spectaculaire], I called Jean-Marc. I wanted to be sure he was really up for sharing the show that was originally his. The first night we spent over an hour on the phone. Afterwards, we had dinner and, to tell you that we get along perfectly well, we spent part of the last weekend together since he was passing through Paris. A true story of friendship was born. This is not a surface pseudo-cartel.

Was it easy on “Spectaculaire” not to step all over your toes?

CF: There was no way, for example, that I throw a guest, then Jean-Marc another and so on. I wanted us to do the number launches together. After each performance, Jean-Marc is with the artist, me, with the invited personalities. That’s what made it work well. There is nothing more difficult than doing a duet show when you are presenters, because very often we know how to do exactly the same things and we are always there to moan, to say “And why he talks more than me” , “And why is she doing this or that”. With Jean-Marc, everything was natural from the start depending on what you know how to do or what you want to do.





With this second issue, there is a lot more audience than last year. This should bring new energy to animation …

CF: Yes, we were able to bring the audience back. I asked the production to shoot in live conditions. We had to cut twice because we had more complicated installations than others. But we recorded this bonus in three hours. It will be a little over two hours on the air.

JM. G.: We do Spectacular for a very wide range of the public. In the room, there were children, young people, not so young, that is to say the representativeness of the audience that we want to reach. They were there, they were participating. For me, that makes all the difference. It is true that for the first version, because of the protocol linked to the Covid, the shooting was choppy, we did a bit here, a bit there. This year, we were with emotion live. We did not cut the laughter, the moving moments …

CF: In the first issue of Spectacular last year, if a mistake was made, it was because there were too many shots on the public.

JM. G.: (He nods) Oh yes !

CF: When something happened, you saw a lot of the audience reactions on screen. It’s a bias that was completely corrected on the second show, you’ll see. We will really enjoy each service from A to Z.

JM. G.: In reality, the audience’s reactions to the first show turned out to be a caricature. It was weird to see people with plastic masks… We weren’t in the spectacular, now we got there.

CF: To make you smile, with Jean-Marc, we slapped each other in the hand, swearing not to pronounce the word “spectacular” more than three or four times during the show, you will see that we have met our bet. .

Did you really get there?

JM. G.: I was holding back! Because it was really spectacular, but not always in the sense of “an acrobat jumping from the top of the Eiffel Tower”. We were also sometimes involved in certain acts, which increases the stress level a little.

CF: You will see Jean-Marc try his hand at Icarian games, that is to say being propelled with his feet. You will see me try juggling … There is another novelty, moreover: magnetos will show spectacular disciplines that could not be brought into the plateau, such as a tightrope walker at a very high height or extreme voltigeurs. .

Did you professionally learn something from each other?

JM. G.: I learned to listen a little more. In a configuration like this, with an L-shaped sofa, I had things to capture, to learn, to experience. When the four guest artists are a bit unruly, I like the way Cyril handles it all. It was good to listen to him scolding the children. (Cyril Féraud bursts out laughing) It’s interesting how Cyril leads this to the wand.

CF: How nice ! There had to be as much room for Jean-Marc in my animation as for me. He was a great partner to bounce back, to interact. I wanted us to be seated next to each other. At first, we had to be seated on the opposite side. I knew that side by side, we would create a bond, that we would be able to do checks … Jean-Marc brought me a dose of energy, of wonder. He is in life, as seen in the image. He said that about me earlier, but it also applies to him. We shot two shows in two days and it was almost two days of summer camp. I think we did a really good job, having fun, which is rare.