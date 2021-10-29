Jérome Rothen begs Franck Haise for forgiveness

Zapping Goal! Football club RC Lens: the most expensive blood and gold transfers

Jérome Rothen gives his Mea Culpa to Franck Haise. The columnist of the program Rothen ignites, who hosted a special RC Lens program not long ago on RMC Sport, received Franck Haise at his microphone. He who had been very critical at the start of last season, the young not charismatic enough in particular, wanted to apologize to him.

“A few months ago, I wasn’t very cool with you. It’s true that I judged you a little too quickly, he concedes. You have to admit your mistakes. My analysis followed a match against PSG last year. I said you were missing things. I admit that I was quite wrong. So I wanted to say it in front of you and say all the good that I think of you since this period ”said the former PSG player. Fault confessed is half redressed ?

