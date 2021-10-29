Joan Laporta unleashes her truths about Ronald Koeman ouster and the Xavi case

There was a certain excitement in Barcelona this Friday noon. It must be said that the press conference of Joan Laporta and interim coach Sergi Barjuan was eagerly awaited. A few hours after the ouster of Ronald Koeman, the president of FC Barcelona wanted to justify his choice in the face of the media. History of mastering what can still be mastered before the induction of a new technician in the coming days. If the dismissal of Koeman was no longer in doubt, the third defeat in La Liga of the Blaugranas (1-0 against Rayo Vallecano) will have sounded the death knell for the hopes of the Dutch coach on the Catalan bench. Another counter-performance that highlighted Barcelona’s collective apathy, and a total lack of revolt.

Faced with this cruel observation, Laporta therefore took his responsibilities by separating from the former coach of the Netherlands. The strong man of the Catalan formation unveiled the reasons which pushed him to take this strong decision, while taking care to take refuge on the purely sporting aspect. “I want to thank Ronald Koeman. He leaves with a Copa del Rey. If he did not continue longer, it is because the results decided. The situation was already untenable. We thought we had to act. The relationship with Koeman is good. He saw our effort. He said he got it and it was part of football. Negotiations for its termination are going well as we will respect the agreement, ” thus entrusted the president blaugrana.





Joan Laporta confirms negotiations for a future coach

Before admitting that maybe he should have made a cut in the quick a little earlier in the season. “Maybe we should have decided to fire Koeman earlier. I take my responsibilities. If I analyze coldly, that day we beat Dinamo, we beat Valencia … but the situation was already untenable. We had entered a major drift. “ The page Koeman already turned, Joan Laporta did not evade questions about his successor. In recent hours, Xavi’s name has inevitably returned to the table. Al-Sadd is even said to be ready to release the Iberian coach without financial compensation. The Barcelona president has admitted it frankly, a new coach will be inducted in the coming days.

“Negotiations are underway for a new coach. I’m not going to reveal the options we have, that would be unprofessional. But we don’t want to rush. Xavi is in a very interesting process. I have very good relationships who are very close to him and who know him more than I do. I speak with him very often. Two months ago, when it was already complicated with Koeman, I had already spoken with Xavi. I know what you think of the team we have and what to do, ” thus reveals the boss of FC Barcelona. While waiting for the probable arrival of Xavi, Sergi Barjuan, a former member of the house who has coached Barça B so far, will take over the interim. With a leitmotif: to maintain the Barça philosophy on the meadow. Precepts of play which allowed the club to touch the summits in the past. “Today we are enthusiastic and full of hope. An important change has been made. But the philosophy is clear: a style of football that has given us maximum success. Sergi knows this team in depth and will be able to work normally, ” loose Laporta who also confirmed the presence of Sergi on the bench for the Champions League meeting against Dynamo Kiev. With the goal of a smooth transition before the return of the prodigal son to Camp Nou …