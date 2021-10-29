More

    Joe Biden admits that the United States has been “awkward”

    The United States was “Clumsy” in the case of the submarine contract which won them the wrath of France, this partner “Extremely valuable”Joe Biden said Friday October 29 in Rome when he met French President Emmanuel Macron. ” What we have done (…) was not done with much elegance ”, added the American president, declaring however: “I had the impression that France had been informed long before. “

    In response, Emmanuel Macron greeted “Concrete decisions” taken after this crisis, citing the consultations between the two countries carried out in recent weeks on the climate, defense and innovation. [C’]is for me really the beginning of a process of trust ”, did he declare.

    Paris was moved in mid-September by the signing of a secret agreement between the United States, Great Britain and Australia which had resulted in the cancellation of a contract for the sale of submarines signed between France and Australia in 2016. The United States had argued that the move, which will equip Australia with nuclear-powered submersibles, will allow Camberra to better contain China’s encroachment in the region.

    Our selection of articles on the submarine crisis between France and Australia

