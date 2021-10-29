Joey Barton’s umpteenth off the road

Zapping Goal! Football club OM: the figures of Jorge Sampaoli’s coaching career

It was only a few days ago. Faced with the microphones and without it disturbing the least of the world Joey Barton, the former sulphurous player in particular passed by OM (Manchester City, Newcastle) during his football career.

Coach of Bristol Rovers, he had tried to justify a loss with a comparison to say the least awkward … “I told the guys this week: this team is a game of musical chairs. Someone is good. , but then he is suspended or injured. And then there is the Holocaust, a nightmare, an absolute disaster. “

Of course, the subject of the Holocaust has not passed. Associations, and football players, criticized the formula and Barton apologized.

“I didn’t mean anything bad, but some people have rightly pointed out to me that this analogy was not correct. The English Federation wrote to me this week to caution me about what we are saying and what we are doing. communication. The last thing you want to do is offend or upset anyone. So if anyone was offended by this, I would like to apologize and think the FA got it right. ‘write down and remind myself. I hope to use better comparisons in the future, but it was certainly free of nastiness or conscious offense to anyone. “



