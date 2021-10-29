JoeyStarr’s confidences on his complicated relationship with his father

Invited on the set of “C à Vous”, Thursday, October 28, 2021, JoeyStarr had a tense exchange about his father with Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine. The rapper seems tired of criticism of his father, even if he is the first to admit that he was not an ideal father.

JoeyStarr never hid it: his family life was complicated. If he hadn’t made a career in the music business, he might never have met the other children of his father, a fickle man who had many conquests. But if the singer admits that his father was anything but a model man, it does not mean that he lets anyone criticize him.

The tone rises in “C to You”

This Thursday, October 28, 2021, the rapper was the guest of Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine in her show “C à Vous” for the promotion of her book “Le Petit Didier”, in which he tells his story. Everything was going very well until the host brought up JoeyStarr’s father, painting a very unflattering portrait of him. “This book is also the portrait of your father Jean who brought you up on your own, a competitive flirty, undermined like a milord who spends hours waxing in the bathroom and who listens to the RTL suitcase in the hope of ‘being called, plays trifecta and barely speaks to you. Selfish, cruel, silent, violent, you live alone with him within reach, in fear of the rouste. At the Morvilles, we learn the multiplication tables with a belt. “

A portrait sharply interrupted by the star of NTM, who said: “So it’s funny because that is the thing that comes up most often … But in fact what we do not also say that ‘ is that he was very handy man, he cooked, he was very inventive, well here it is. Above all, he comes from a rural environment, he comes from the movement of BUMIDOM (Office for the development of migrations in the overseas departments). sea, editor’s note), and the guy takes it all on the face and especially he finds himself with a kid to raise what, and he did not understand that having children, at one point, you become the second role of your life somewhere “. All before concluding that the objective of his book was not to make him complain: “I do not want to be made a child in the closet at all, we did not do anything at all. victim “.





JoeyStarr and his father, a complicated relationship

This time, Didier Morville took the defense of his father, but no question of hiding the dark parts of his childhood. Asked by Manu Katché in his show “La Face Katché” for Yahoo! France, he spoke of his father’s fickle side: “While making music, I met my siblings. If I hadn’t done what I’m doing today, we would all have been scattered. We don’t know not how many we are. I met my big brother, my oldest on an RER platform. A guy said to me: “I know a guy who looks like you …”, and one day, he brought him back to me. Another of my brothers, the same … The list is long, because the guy was in the conquest, you see. He went to put his cookie all over the place, in lots of balloons. My childhood, I was pissed off the b ** to death. Me, I had a father who lived for him. You know, I spent a lot of time waiting in a car for the guy to finish putting his cookie in the balloon. “

Today, his father is no longer part of his life: “We wonder what we did to this guy. Or what did I do to him. Even my brothers are wondering. the question, those who weren’t raised by him, or raised with him. The idea is, ‘What did we do to you, man?’ The guy still told me in my childhood: ‘You left to do nothing’ “. Hard to hear words, which made JoeyStarr want to instill a different education in his children: “I can sometimes say to my sons ‘Well done’ or that I am proud of them for not much, because it is something that I did not have “.

