jostled, PSG overthrows Lille at the very end of the match

Jostled and dominated for nearly an hour of play, the Parisians have long been led by the LOSC, before equalizing, fifteen minutes from the end of the meeting, then taking the advantage in the last minutes (2-1), Friday October 29. Deprived of Kylian Mbappé, Achraf Hakimi and Marco Verratti, PSG suffered but got away with it thanks to Marquinhos and Angel Di Maria, who responded to Jonathan David. Losc can harbor regrets as he had the opportunity to kill the match, but he can also learn positive lessons from his first period, before his trip to Sevilla in the Champions League on Tuesday.

8 – Paris have gained 8 points after the 85th minute of play this season in Ligue 1, at least 5 more than any other top team. Mental. #PSGLOSC pic.twitter.com/4aXFqV1Mln – OptaJean (@OptaJean) October 29, 2021

After losing the championship and the Champions Trophy, won by Lille, the Parisians had the opportunity to reaffirm their authority against the Mastiffs, during the 12th day of Ligue 1. And if they won, Mauricio Pochettino’s men still suffered against a northern team who certainly signed one of his best games of the season. Led by a goal, the capital club really packed the game on time. A reaction rewarded by a goal from Marquinhos, who came to replace his attackers who could not find the fault. The Brazilian then galvanized the Parc des Princes and the Virage Auteuil, which celebrated its 30th anniversary with some smoke.

Under the encouragement of his supporters, more and more noisy, and while Lille began to panic, it was finally Angel Di Maria who delivered a whole stadium thanks to a goal at the end of regulation time.

Before that, the Parisians struggled to find solutions in the face of a well-organized and above all united Lille defense. Unlike their Parisian counterparts, the northern attackers actively participated in the defensive withdrawal, which allowed Losc to recover many balls in the midfield. In no hurry, the Lille easily managed to get out of their camp to project against.





0 – Paris made no fault at the break, its lowest total in a first period of Ligue 1 since February 2018 against … Lille. Timorese. #PSGLOSC pic.twitter.com/xF1Kbf0WFw – OptaJean (@OptaJean) October 29, 2021

In this way, Burak Yilmaz was the first to stand out on a strike that was repelled by Gianluigi Donnarumma from the first minute. Presnel Kimpembe also made decisive interventions in defense but could not do anything on Jonathan David’s goal in the 30th minute, left free of any markings and served after an overflow from his Turkish attacking friend.

For a while, the LOSC found the recipe that made it successful last season, with supersonic counters, but the Mastiffs were unable to keep up until the end of the meeting. They concede a fourth defeat in their last five trips in the league. For their part, the Parisians return to success against Lille, auspicious before their Champions League match against RB Leipzig on Wednesday. They may nevertheless have lost Lionel Messi, replaced at half-time when he had felt muscle discomfort the day before.