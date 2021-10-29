Kylian Mbappé already warns Florentino Pérez

Zapping Goal! Football club Real Madrid: the 10 biggest sales of the Merengues

Thursday took place the Sport en Seine event, celebration of the 2024 Olympic Games which will take place within a thousand days in Paris. Many personalities participated in this event, including Kylian Mbappé. The striker, who was refused by PSG a participation in the Olympics this summer in Beijing, recalled how much this competition was close to his heart and how much he intended to participate in the Paris edition.

“It’s really the thing I want to achieve in my career, it’s the very DNA of the sport,” said the native of Bondy. Paris, that adds something. I hope that we will do everything to give the best image of our country. “His employer in 2024, probably Real Madrid, is therefore warned: not content to participate in the Euro in Germany with the Blues, Mbappé will play the Olympics. A desire that he reaffirmed in a letter published by L’Equipe. A summer that promises to be busy for the prodigy …

“Paris adds something (…) I hope that we will do everything to give the best image of our country” 💬 @KMbappe about # Paris2024#SportEnSeine pic.twitter.com/8sXT5CqJdU

