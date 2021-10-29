Lab – The magic eraser for the Google Pixel 6, a smart and practical tool

4
Real photo machines, the Pixel 6 includes something to touch up your photos. Thanks to the magic eraser tool, you will be able to remove unwanted elements from your photos. We have thoroughly scrutinized this feature.
Google pixel 6
In addition to a largely improved photo component and ranking its Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro among the best on the market, Google has introduced new features in the field of mobile photography. Among them, the Magic Eraser option which, as its name suggests, allows you to erase unwanted elements from a photo (objects or humans). A function far from being new on smartphones, since Samsung already offers it natively on its latest flagships, the Galaxy S21. We had already dealt with the option in an article in February 2021. Applications to download, like Snapseed or Photoshop Express, are of course available to all users, regardless of their mobile.
Google promises wonders with this Magic Eraser tool, arguing that its Google Tensor (again) associated with the machine learning allows you to perform small miracles. Samsung’s eraser turned out to be pretty good in our tests. Is Google up to the task?
But before getting to the heart of the matter, we asked ourselves a question – which might seem simple: can all photos benefit from the magic eraser tool or only photos captured with the smartphone? Answer in the affirmative: all photos can use the magic eraser tool (as well as the object eraser at Samsung). The joys of quick retouching are yours for all your friends who want perfect photos.
In everyday use, Google’s tool happens to be more enjoyable than Samsung’s Object Eraser. If only by its speed of execution as well as its ability to automatically detect what can interfere with a photo. Google’s algorithm automatically surrounds what it feels it needs (and can) erase, with pretty devilish precision. At Samsung, the operation is clearly different. The software does not detect anything automatically, you will have to press on the item you want to erase. The selection is not really precise and, by pressing on a person, the tool will often overflow.
In terms of results, it should be confirmed that Google and Samsung do not disappoint, although we tend to prefer the performance of the Pixel 6, which often manages to erase objects in a decent way without leaving too many traces. Google’s AI is a big help in not removing items that shouldn’t go missing, Samsung does not like in the example below. The Pixel 6 is able to suppress only passers-by while the S21 Ultra, by manually selecting targets, doesn’t make people disappear entirely. Worse, impossible not to remove the barge in the background.
It should be noted that in some cases, Samsung’s tool is a little more relevant than Google’s. Indeed, when the Pixel 6 software does not detect objects or people to be erased, it will be necessary to scribble on the photo to remove superfluous elements. A rather laborious technique and with which it is sometimes necessary to repeat several times to obtain a satisfactory result. At Samsung, a simple click on an area automatically selects the item to delete. The precision is lower, but it’s still easier to use than at Google.
On a plain background, the magic eraser works almost 100% of the time. The proof is in our famous photo scene, where we removed an element placed on a white background. This kind of photo demonstrates the limits of the magic eraser where the AI did not detect anything automatically and where we had to manually select the piece of scene to delete.
Finally, this magic eraser is quite a pleasant tool to use. Google’s ability to automatically select what to remove makes photo editing a breeze – as long as there isn’t too much to remove. As we noted in our article dedicated to the Samsung Object Eraser, the Magic Eraser works better than editing apps like Photoshop Express or Snapseed. With such a device in hand, you will therefore be able to get almost perfect photos every time. Especially since it can only improve over time, if Google takes the trouble.