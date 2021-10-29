Lab – The magic eraser for the Google Pixel 6, a smart and practical tool

4

Real photo machines, the Pixel 6 includes something to touch up your photos. Thanks to the magic eraser tool, you will be able to remove unwanted elements from your photos. We have thoroughly scrutinized this feature.

In addition to a largely improved photo component and ranking its Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro among the best on the market, Google has introduced new features in the field of mobile photography. Among them, the Magic Eraser option which, as its name suggests, allows you to erase unwanted elements from a photo (objects or humans). A function far from being new on smartphones, since Samsung already offers it natively on its latest flagships, the Galaxy S21. We had already dealt with the option in an article in February 2021. Applications to download, like Snapseed or Photoshop Express, are of course available to all users, regardless of their mobile.

Google promises wonders with this Magic Eraser tool, arguing that its Google Tensor (again) associated with the machine learning allows you to perform small miracles. Samsung’s eraser turned out to be pretty good in our tests. Is Google up to the task? But before getting to the heart of the matter, we asked ourselves a question – which might seem simple: can all photos benefit from the magic eraser tool or only photos captured with the smartphone? Answer in the affirmative: all photos can use the magic eraser tool (as well as the object eraser at Samsung). The joys of quick retouching are yours for all your friends who want perfect photos. In everyday use, Google’s tool happens to be more enjoyable than Samsung’s Object Eraser. If only by its speed of execution as well as its ability to automatically detect what can interfere with a photo. Google’s algorithm automatically surrounds what it feels it needs (and can) erase, with pretty devilish precision. At Samsung, the operation is clearly different. The software does not detect anything automatically, you will have to press on the item you want to erase. The selection is not really precise and, by pressing on a person, the tool will often overflow.

The selection of what should disappear is not done automatically at Samsung (the two screenshots on the left).

In terms of results, it should be confirmed that Google and Samsung do not disappoint, although we tend to prefer the performance of the Pixel 6, which often manages to erase objects in a decent way without leaving too many traces. Google’s AI is a big help in not removing items that shouldn’t go missing, Samsung does not like in the example below. The Pixel 6 is able to suppress only passers-by while the S21 Ultra, by manually selecting targets, doesn’t make people disappear entirely. Worse, impossible not to remove the barge in the background.

The houseboat is kept on the Pixel 6, which is not the case on the Galaxy S21 Ultra.