Lab – What is the double photo module of the new Fairphone 4 worth?

With its Fairphone 4, the Dutch brand intends to offer a device capable of competing with the mid-range, even in photography. We checked what was happening in our laboratory.

Since 2013, the Fairphone company has been manufacturing smartphones designed to last, while respecting the maximum environmental constraints. We had also tested their last two models, the Fairphone 3 and 3+, in order to verify whether its laudable ambitions could work hand in hand with a market so eager for innovation. The Dutch firm persists and signs with a fourth version of its even more ambitious mobile, without denying its ecological DNA.

It has thus chosen to offer a double photo module composed of a 48 Mpx wide-angle whose lens opens at f / 1.6, but also of an ultra-wide-angle of 48 Mpx (f / 2.2 ). A 3D TOF sensor completes the whole thing.

Indeed, the Fairphone 4 is the first in its range to integrate a Snapdragon 750G SoC, compatible with 5G. A move upmarket has become almost inevitable as it is becoming more popular among all manufacturers. But the brand also intends to offer a photo experience at the level of current terminals.

A rather original configuration, which should be compared to the Fairphone 3+ which it succeeds, and whose performance it is supposed to improve.

Before starting, let us specify that the application for the photo is not the most ergonomic. The brand seems to have more ambition in terms of hardware, but we would have liked this to also be felt on the software part, which seems austere. A “More” tab provides access to some functionalities such as the panorama, the timelapse or full definition.

In the upper right part of the app, a mountain-shaped pictogram provides access to various more or less wacky shooting modes (landscape, action, but also beach, snow or theater). At the moment, we doubt the usefulness of portrait mode, the bokeh of which is found in absent subscribers.

Main module: 48 Mpx, f / 1.6

The main 48 Mpx module of the Faiphone 4 captures 12 Mpx snapshots by default. It takes advantage of the technology of pixel binning, which allows it to merge four photosites into one to capture more light when it runs out.





Fairphone 3+ (27mm eq, f / 1.8, ISO 100, 1/125 s)



Fairphone 4 (27mm eq, f / 1.6, ISO 150, 1/30 s) enlarge



If the rendering of the Fairphone 3+ was clearly red, it is quite the opposite on this model. Indeed, the photo displays a bluish tint. Although the whole is rather crisp, the colors seem to have lost their liveliness, and seem washed out. The whole remains usable, but lacks sharpness and relief, which can be seen on the cover of the book.





Fairphone 3+ (eq 27 mm, f / 1.8, ISO 2016, 1/15 s)



Fairphone 4 (27mm eq, f / 1.6, ISO 5986, 1/15 s) enlarge



At night, the Fairphone 4 may deliver a better exposed image, the lack of color and strong digital noise weigh too much on the final result. There are more color sights, but the whole is sorely lacking in sharpness and precision.

48 MP mode

It is possible to capture pictures in full definition by choosing the mode called “High pixel”. These do not always bring a significant change on smartphones. We have isolated an area of ​​identical size (0.90 Mpx) on each of the shots so that you can see the difference in definition.

In our usual daytime conditions, the result is catastrophic. Indeed, the smartphone cannot manage simple light peaks and the image is literally burned by the light. This overexposure makes the vast majority of shots taken outdoors unusable.





Fairphone 4 (27mm eq, f / 1.6, ISO 218, 1/100 s)



Fairphone 4 (27mm eq, f / 1.6, ISO 150, 1/30 s) enlarge



Our shots captured outdoors confirm that our test scene didn’t lie to us. At 48 megapixels, the Fairphone 4 fails to handle exposure.









Fairphone 4 – Wide-angle 48 Mpx



Fairphone 4 – 12 MP wide-angle enlarge







Fairphone 4 – Wide-angle 48 Mpx



Fairphone 4 – 12 MP wide-angle enlarge



In the dark, no major problem… But no surprise either. The image may be better defined, but it does not bring any significant gain. Unless you want to resize a photo later, it is therefore of little interest.





Fairphone 4 (eq 27 mm, f / 1.6, ISO 6300, 1/10 s)



Fairphone 4 (27mm eq, f / 1.6, ISO 5986, 1/15 s) enlarge



Ultra wide-angle module: 48 Mpx, f / 2.2

The ultra wide-angle module also uses the pixel binning, but the photo app does not allow you to capture full resolution snapshots. So there is only one possible option, but considering the quality of the 48-megapixel wide-angle photos, it doesn’t seem that much of a problem. So what are the 12 Mpx shots worth?





Fairphone 4 (f / 2.2, ISO 6000, 1 / 15s)



Fairphone 4 (f / 2.2, ISO 178, 1 / 30s) enlarge



In good light conditions, we have to admit that the result is convincing. Maybe even more than the wide-angle. However, it should be noted that the distortion on the edges of the screen is present. On the selected scene, the rendering is rather clear, even if the general colorimetry is still too cold for our tastes. The image lacks a little contrast and relief, but the center of the scene remains perfectly usable. Not all mid-range ultra-wide-angles can say the same.

At night, no miracle. Digital noise and underexposure drop the level of detail. Most of the elements are scrambled.

Front and video module

The Fairphone 4 is capable of filming in 4K at 30 fps, but also in Full HD at 60 fps. 4K rendering struggles to convince. Once again, the management of the brightness is hazardous and the white balance imprecise. During sudden movements, the camera sometimes has difficulty focusing. We advise you to opt for the 1080p / 60 fps mode, which ultimately convinced us more.

A 25 Mpx (f / 2.2) front sensor is housed in the teardrop-shaped notch. Once again, big definition isn’t everything and selfie rendering is pretty average. The treatment is a little too strong and makes some of the roughness of the face disappear. The whole therefore lacks details. No portrait mode is also available for those who want to add a bokeh effect to their shots.

Overall, then, the Fairphone 4 struggles to convince when it comes to image creation. The “durable” smartphone is undoubtedly gaining in versatility, but the inefficient software processing on which it is based does not really allow it to play in the court of smartphones sold at an equivalent price. It is therefore on its other strengths, that is to say on its ability to be dismantled and repaired, that it must count to distinguish itself in the mobile market.