Lanester: 18 months in prison for the theft of a Porsche at 100,000 € – Lorient







“No, I don’t recognize myself. It is not me ! »After a good minute of comparing his photo and a snapshot of the thief, the man is formal. He did not steal a Porsche 911 Carrera, worth 100,000 €, on the night of Tuesday 26 to Wednesday 27 October 2021, in Lanester. The elements collected by the police, however, leave little doubt. On the video surveillance images of the Porsche dealership, the man is acting with his face uncovered. The investigators quickly recognize a person they know well, Vincent Le Liboux.

He denies at all costs

They go to his mother’s home where he resides. They found there the keys to the stolen vehicle as well as an identical tracksuit to that worn by the perpetrator. Better still, the Porsche is 300 meters away. It is badly damaged since the thief rushed into the barrier of the concession to be able to leave the premises. But, at the bar, Vincent Le Liboux, denies. No matter the cost.

The keys found at his house? “Someone must have slipped them into my jacket when I was sleeping.” CCTV images? “With ten cameras, we do what we want. It is a set-up ”. Over the questions, he gets annoyed and makes incoherent comments. Very surprising. “I cannot carry the horse on my back. It’s a horse on the car! President Carpentier continues calmly. He replies: “What does it pay to tell you the truth?” A moment of enjoyment? “.





“I have no illness but I am ill”

The court evokes the 36 convictions on his criminal record. And especially the expertise of a psychiatrist who diagnosed schizophrenia. “I have no illness but I am ill. And I treat myself by smoking cigarettes ”, assures Vincent Le Liboux, to circumspect judges. The psychiatrist indicates that the discernment of the Lanesterian is altered, not abolished. It is accessible to a criminal sanction. Prosecutor Ochrymczuk requires four years in prison.

The defendant, who refused to be defended by a lawyer, ends with a few words without any real connection with the hearing. The court sentences him to 18 months in prison and revokes a six-month suspension. He is immediately imprisoned.