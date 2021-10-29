Leak reveals Facebook smartwatch

The brand new Meta company, formerly Facebook, is developing a connected watch. It would be equipped with a front camera and a notch.

We will definitely have to get used to the new Facebook name quickly. The Meta company just announced by Mark Zuckerberg to replace Facebook, and which should take precedence over the Oculus brand, will also wear a new product: a connected watch with a particular design.

A watch with a notch

This is journalist Mark Gurman for Bloomberg who managed to extract information about this new product. Meta is said to be in the process of creating a connected watch with a front camera and a rounded screen. An image has already been found in the files of Meta’s iPhone application for controlling Ray-ban glasses.

We can indeed see that the screen would be cut with a notch to allow a camera to pass on the front, at the bottom of the screen. We can also discern a button on the right edge, to control the device. Like the Apple Watch, the bracelets are said to be easily detachable and interchangeable. With this camera on the front, we imagine that Meta would like to connect its product to Messenger and WhatsApp to create video calls easily.





This project would target commercialization in 2022, but according to Bloomberg, the final decision has not yet been made. One can imagine that the shortage of components once again has a role to play in this still unclear schedule. In any case, it would be a large-scale project, because Meta would already be at work on the first three generations of watches, with a successive release planned, to create a real range.

It would now be necessary to find out which chip will animate such a product, and what will be the software environment. In these two areas, the Apple Watch is far ahead.