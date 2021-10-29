Ligue 1: for Monaco coach Niko Kovac, “this championship is strange”

The trip to Brest
“Indeed, it’s not easy to play in Brest, we haven’t done it for a very long time (in 2008). But we’re going there to win, that’s our goal. Brest has had good results this season with several draws lately (opposite Lille, Lyon and Rennes). They therefore make us remain cautious if we want to continue our good series. “
Regularity as an objective
“It’s a championship which is strange. We can see it clearly with PSG who stand out and Lens who are also making a good start to the season. The other teams are in the battle, but their ups and downs. It’s a very close championship and if we want to climb the standings, we have to string together results and if possible victories to stabilize at the top of the standings. We are four points from second place, but two points from the soft underbelly. Everything is tight. We are going to challenge a team that is at the bottom of the standings and has not yet won this season. This is the danger for us, we will have to be well prepared physically and mentally if we want to continue our momentum. “
The state of form of Ben Yedder and Volland
“As a former player I can assure you that it’s very difficult to find all of your feelings when you’re not doing the whole preseason. They missed between three and four weeks of preparation. It took them longer to come back and we can see that everything is back to normal now, it’s getting better and better. We saw it during our last match against Montpellier with this millimeter center from Kevin (Volland) and the goal from Wissam (Ben Yedder). Few players can do this. Monaco need their presence to send this type of message to other players. “
Caio Henrique, “our best player”
“I am very satisfied with Caio’s services. I was already very happy with him last season, when he arrived in Monaco after six months without playing a game. He had also had the Covid. It had taken him a long time to get back to the front but from the match in Dijon last season, he is very good. I would even say he’s our best player this season. He is very good defensively and has progressed a lot offensively. He has already made seven assists, up from five last season. This shows that he is able to deliver that last pass, to serve his teammates. This is a real plus. In the daily work, he works hard and is very involved. He is an example for our young players. “