Ligue 1 – Lionel Messi appears well in the PSG group to face Lille

Lionel Messi, uncertain due to muscle discomfort, is in the group of 22 players summoned from PSG for the reception of Lille this Friday, his club announced. The Argentine striker completed his training session on Thursday morning away from his teammates, “as a precaution“, indicated his trainer Mauricio Pochettino.

“He felt muscle discomfort“, he continued, without specifying where the pain was located. The” Pulga “has known physical problems since the re-entry, in particular a bone contusion to a knee which deprived him of two meetings in September. still has not scored his first goal in the French championship, despite having three goals in the Champions League.





League 1 Neymar: “If we don’t play together …” 5 HOURS AGO

Like Messi, Neymar, Angel di Maria and Mauro Icardi appear in the group announced a few hours before the kickoff of the shock of the 12th day of Ligue 1. Are absent Kylian Mbappé (ENT infection), Marco Verratti (hip), Sergio Ramos (calf), Leandro Paredes (quadriceps) and Achraf Hakimi (suspended).

League 1 Neymar, the heartbreak before the dead end? 13 HOURS AGO