Ligue 1 – PSG – Lille: Paris overthrows Lille (2-1), Angel Di Maria and Neymar were excellent

At PSG, it is the talent that continues to speak. Once again copiously heckled by Lille, the capital club found a way out thanks to two sparks signed Angel Di Maria (2-1). A decisive passer and then a scorer, the Argentinian helped to reverse a well-compromised situation at the base, as the Mastiffs were solid for a good part of the match. On the wire, Paris resumes its march forward in the league while this result will inevitably be frustrating for Lille, who touched the victory closely.

A period with a disturbing face. A period to reverse the trend. This is how we could summarize the performance of PSG against Lille, for a shock between the reigning French champion and his probable successor. Deprived of Kylian Mbappé and Marco Verratti, Mauricio Pochettino’s men first struggled to exist against Mastiffs who had fangs. Too cut in half, PSG faced a strong team behind and very intelligent in front. And Lille were not there to suffer, evidenced by the judgment of Gianluigi Donnarumma against Burak Yilmaz, almost from the start of the match (1st). Behind, the Lille made an interesting pressing.

Paris overtaken in the first period

The opening scoring came from a very well-built Lille movement, with play across the board to find a space in which Burak Yilmaz rushed. The latter then had only to eliminate Thilo Kehrer and serve Jonathan David, author of his eighth goal of the season in Ligue 1 (0-1, 31st). Faced with the lack of a real Parisian reaction, Lille had free ammunition to make the break. But David stumbled on Donnarumma (47th), Burak was beaten by Presnel Kimpembe (47th), Donnarumma again disgusted Burak (57th) and David shot above (57th). Two double occasions which will leave regrets in the heads of Lille.

Gianluigi Donnarumma could not do anything about the opener at PSG-Lille

Credit: Getty Images

Di Maria superhero, Neymar super lieutenant

Because, of course, Paris has found a way out. The light did not come from Mauro Icardi, who replaced Lionel Messi at the break. The Argentine striker has missed two goals in as many positions as he likes (73rd, 85th). The salvation of PSG is linked to a tactical change (passage to three behind, as against RB Leipzig in the Champions League) and, above all, to a man. Angel Di Maria, well helped by a very inspired Neymar, took out his savior costume to prevent his team from sinking. Thanks to a technically perfect ladle, he offered a caviar to Marquinhos, forgotten at the far post (1-1, 75 ‘). He then took advantage of a subtle deviation in the right tempo of Neymar, on a technically very successful one-two, to put PSG in front of the scoreboard (2-1, 88th).

On arrival, we don’t really want to be Mauricio Pochettino, more than ever in front of a complicated puzzle to solve. His team appear to play better with three defenders, a tactical constraint that would require them to sacrifice one of the Fantastic Four up front. Despite everything, these beginnings do not prevent PSG from being well ahead of the championship, with provisionally 10 points ahead of Lens, its runner-up. For Lille, Jocelyn Gourvennec must retain the performance more than the result: with such a state of mind, Lille should be able to string together successes and put an end to this very sluggish start to the season. The Mastiffs are now eleventh and the hangover after the title of champion of France has lasted long enough.

