Ligue 1: PSG – LOSC, the probable lines and the absent

Zapping Goal! Football club PSG: top 10 most capped players

After a draw in the Clasico, PSG dropped points for the second time this season after the defeat in Rennes. Without a doubt revenge following the championship lost last year against LOSC, Pochettino’s men will surely be keen to make a big match. However, the Argentinian coach will have to do without many of his players including Kylian Mbappé, victim of an ENT infection and potentially Lionel Messi, uncertain after having felt muscle discomfort during training. With the sequence of matches and the return of the Champions League next week, some players could be left to rest.

Absent from the PSG side: Hakimi (suspended), Paredes, Ramos, Rico, Verratti (injured), Mbappé (Sick), Messi (uncertain).

After a disappointing 1-1 draw against Brest at home, Jocelyn Gourvennec’s men will have a hard time facing the Parisian armada. In addition, the Lille coach will have to do without a key element of his midfielder, Benjamin André, suspended for accumulation of yellow cards.

Absent from the LOSC side: André (suspended), Botman, Jardim (injured)

PSG: Donnarumma – Dagba, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Diallo – Gueye, Wijnaldum – Di Maria, Messi, Neymar – Icardi.





LOSC: Grbic – Celik, Fonte, Djalo, Mandava – Weah, Xeka, Onana, Gomes – David, Yilmaz