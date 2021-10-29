More

    Ligue 1: PSG – LOSC, the probable lines and the absent

    Sports


    Zapping Goal! Football club PSG: top 10 most capped players

    After a draw in the Clasico, PSG dropped points for the second time this season after the defeat in Rennes. Without a doubt revenge following the championship lost last year against LOSC, Pochettino’s men will surely be keen to make a big match. However, the Argentinian coach will have to do without many of his players including Kylian Mbappé, victim of an ENT infection and potentially Lionel Messi, uncertain after having felt muscle discomfort during training. With the sequence of matches and the return of the Champions League next week, some players could be left to rest.

    Absent from the PSG side: Hakimi (suspended), Paredes, Ramos, Rico, Verratti (injured), Mbappé (Sick), Messi (uncertain).

    After a disappointing 1-1 draw against Brest at home, Jocelyn Gourvennec’s men will have a hard time facing the Parisian armada. In addition, the Lille coach will have to do without a key element of his midfielder, Benjamin André, suspended for accumulation of yellow cards.

    Absent from the LOSC side: André (suspended), Botman, Jardim (injured)

    PSG: Donnarumma – Dagba, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Diallo – Gueye, Wijnaldum – Di Maria, Messi, Neymar – Icardi.


    LOSC: Grbic – Celik, Fonte, Djalo, Mandava – Weah, Xeka, Onana, Gomes – David, Yilmaz

    to summarize

    This Friday (9 pm), the PSG – LOSC match will be played at the Parc des Princes on behalf of the 12th day of Ligue 1. Here are the probable compositions of the two teams as well as the list of absentees. During their last meeting the Lille had won 1-0, during the Champions Trophy.

    Alexandre crouzet


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleThere are “secret” seats even more comfortable than business class
    Next articleCorinne Masiero would have bought a house in Boulogne

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC