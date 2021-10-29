Live: Bourita press conference on Security Council resolution

Security Council resolution 2602 (2021) was voted on this Friday, October 29, 2021 by 13 votes in favor. Two countries abstained, Russia and Tunisia.

Bourita: “Morocco welcomes this Security Council resolution, which is important for its content, its context and the explanations of vote of the members. “

“The Moroccan gains in this affair have been confronted with agitation from Morocco’s adversaries. Indeed, the resolution provides 5 answers that clearly respond to the maneuvers of these agitators.

The CS calls for the continuation of the round table format

“- Regarding the format of the political process, the resolution reaffirmed that the round tables, with the participation of all, are the only framework to be adopted. An important position that completely contradicts the recent Algerian letter to members of the Security Council, the content of which affirmed that this format was no longer on the agenda.

Knowing that these round tables were cited 4 times and that this format was presented as the only mechanism to be pursued by the new personal envoy of the UN SG, the maneuvers of Morocco’s adversaries failed.

The only end of the process will be to find a solution based on a compromise.

“- In the 2nd paragraph of the resolution, the SC assured that the finality of the process, which some wanted to deviate, would necessarily go through a pragmatic, lasting, political, mutually acceptable solution, based on compromise.

“The Algerian party invited not to shirk its responsibilities”

“- Regarding the actors of the conflict, Algeria which has been cited 5 times, that is to say as many as Morocco, has been called upon to get involved throughout the political process which goes against its declaration not to participate anymore

“- While the Security Council claims to have noted with deep concern the unilateral breaking of the ceasefire and that some are trying to make Guergarat the cause of all the problems, this area is not mentioned at all.

“Neither war in the region nor hindrance to commercial traffic in Guergarat”

“Knowing that Morocco is keen to continue the ceasefire, the officials who broke it and assume it are known.

“Despite 240 Polisario declarations of war in the region, the resolution said the situation was stable and road and commercial traffic in Guergarat was completely normal.





“Algeria must allow the census of the sequestered populations in Tindouf”

“In addition, if our adversaries wanted to question Morocco’s achievements, in particular on the human rights issue, this question was absolutely not addressed by the Security Council resolution.

“On the other hand, she reiterated her request for a census of the populations parked in the Tindouf camps so that they can finally freely leave the hell in which they have been confined for far too long.

“A file that will remain the exclusive responsibility of the Security Council”

“Moreover, despite the attempt by our opponents to involve the European Union and the African Union more, the resolution affirmed that this issue was the sole responsibility of the UN and that the Moroccan autonomy plan, welcomed and cited as a serious and credible solution was the only prospect to find a solution to this conflict.

“Knowing that the purpose, the format, the parameters of the process and the list of players in this dossier have been reaffirmed, Morocco can only be happy because its achievements have been reinforced once again.

“A resolution which consolidates the Moroccan position”

“Indeed, on many occasions, the Security Council has called for participation in this process of round tables. Algeria was invited to get involved throughout this process.

“In the end, today, the problem is not between Morocco and Algeria, but between Algeria and the international community because the will of the international community has been more than clear.

“For its part, Morocco will interact and collaborate with De Mistura, within the framework of these parameters of the Security Council. “