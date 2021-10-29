London wants to fight against conversion therapy criminally

The UK government is considering creating a criminal offense to tackle conversion therapy, which claims to transform a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity. The project, unveiled Friday, October 29, plans to punish with imprisonment of up to five years for such practices.

This provision would apply to these practices towards those under the age of 18 in all circumstances, and towards adults who have not freely consented to participate or have not been fully informed of their potential consequences. According to the government office for equality, at the origin of the project, the criteria on the question of consent would be “Solid and rigorous”. He considered that “The freedom for an adult to engage in such a process must be protected”, despite the fact that some feel that an adult cannot consent to it even being aware of the potential damage.

The government has launched a six-week public consultation until December 9, and then plans to prepare and bring into force its future law by next spring. “There should be no room for the heinous practice of coercive conversion therapy in our society”, said Equality Minister Liz Truss, denouncing a “Archaic practice which has no place in modern life”.