Lucas Hernandez’s lawyer opens up about ‘lies’ about domestic violence case

Hernandez, sentenced in 2018 for “Non-compliance with a removal order for domestic violence”, had appeared on October 18 with a day in advance in front of a Madrid court to be notified of his order of imprisonment. His lawyer defends the fact that the defender of Bayern Munich has already served the sentence, denouncing the “Lies” which were disclosed against his client. “I find it surprising that it is pointed out that Lucas avoided jail, because the headline should be that the Provincial Hearing overturned a decision clearly unfair against my client that involved his imprisonment.”, he explains. We have remained silent in the face of all comments, but truthful information about the proceedings has not been dealt with ”.
“The imprisonment would have ended his sports and personal career”
“The first approximation is that Lucas has not served the sentence imposed, and this is false because he served his 31-day sentence for the benefit of the community, by collaborating with an association in 2017, Gonzalez continues. This sentence is no longer on the record, this criminal record has been erased. The second mistake is that Lucas Hernández has two convictions for gender violence, but that never happened. It was an isolated incident that happened when he was 21, he matured personally and it did not happen again. “
Mauricio González considers that the judge’s decision could have been a brake following the career of Lucas Hernández. “The imprisonment would have ended his sports and personal career, estimates Mauricio Gonzalez. The Provincial Hearing gave us reason, there is no more appeal against this ordinance and we want to close this chapter after having avoided the unjust imprisonment of Lucas. “
While Lucas Hernandez risked a six-month prison sentence, the Spanish courts accepted the appeal filed by the player’s lawyers on Wednesday. The left side of Bayern Munich has also played all the matches of the Bavarian club since his return from selection.