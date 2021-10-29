Madonna in bed with her buttocks in the air: daring tribute to Marilyn Monroe

Undeniably, Madonna is the queen of provocation. Whether in her music videos, on her Instagram account or on television sets, Lourdes Leon’s mother (born from her relationship with Carlos Leon) never misses an opportunity to display her rebellious side. Proof of this is this Friday, October 29, 2021, since the American magazine V unveiled the bold cover of their upcoming issue with Madonna.

Only dressed in fishnet tights and heels – branded Christian Louboutin -, Madonna was photographed by Steven klein in a posture, to say the least, unusual. Voluntarily not revealing his face, the 63-year-old American star decided to display his posterior. Regularly criticized on his face, the mother of Rocco (21 years old), David (16 years old), Mercy (15 years old) and twins Esther and Stella (9 years old) has visibly resolved to show a part of her body much more sensual.





This magazine cover echoes one of his greatest inspirations: Marilyn Monroe. In order to pay a beautiful tribute – while remaining very alluring – the one who recently unveiled the documentary Madame X (on the album of the same name) was directly inspired by the last photo shoot of the sulphurous blonde. A photo captured at the time by the famous photographer Bert Stern and which was revealed in his book The Last Sitting, published in 1982.