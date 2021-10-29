Manchester United and Tottenham interested in Pochettino

At the head of PSG since last January, Mauricio Pochettino remains on a mixed record which divides the supporters of the club in the capital. Conductor of a superb European finish, the former Parisian captain sees his team dominate the French championship. However, this PSG gives the impression of not sufficiently exploiting its capacities by imposing itself in the difficulty and rarely with the manner. If some question the evolution in the game of the Rouge & Bleu, others hope to attract the Argentine coach to their team. This is also the case across the Channel where Tottenham and Manchester United could at the end of their confrontation (Saturday, 4 p.m.) proceed to the ousting of their respective coach.





Ridiculed by Liverpool at Old Trafford (0-5), Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is more than ever in the hot seat. With a workforce largely reinforced by Sancho, Varane or Ronaldo, the Norwegian technician gives the impression of not being able to get more from his team. So a loss at Tottenham could spell change for the Red devils who would like, as reported Evening Standard, enlist the services of Antonio Conte or… Mauricio Pochettino. Also in the sights of Spurs for a possible return, the native of Murphy keeps a certain dimension in England. However, the British daily recalls that PSG are not prepared to respond to the interest aroused in their coach., under contract until 2023. The former defender Rouge et Bleu seems to be supported by his management who hopes to continue his good start to the championship with why not tonight, a reaction on his lawn against the reigning French champion.