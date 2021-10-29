Manchester United found better than Antonio Conte

Former Liverpool Brendan Rodgers are said to be the new favorites to replace Solskjaer on the Manchester United bench.

Announced as the favorite to take over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the Manchester United bench, the Italian Antonio Conte would ultimately not be favored by the entire board of Mancunians. Based on information fromESPN, the former coach of Inter Milan would put off some of the leaders because of his personality “Rough and aggressive”. His profile is also considered less interesting than that of Brendan Rodgers, the current coach of Leicester.

In addition to the two coaches mentioned above, the Red Devils would also keep an eye on Ajax’s Zinedine Zidane and Eric ten Hag, in the event of another Solskjaer’s misstep. According to the British press, the Norwegian would have three games – against Tottenham, Atalanta and Manchester City – to raise the bar and save his head.



