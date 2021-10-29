More

    Manchester United found better than Antonio Conte

    Sports


    Former Liverpool Brendan Rodgers are said to be the new favorites to replace Solskjaer on the Manchester United bench.

    Announced as the favorite to take over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the Manchester United bench, the Italian Antonio Conte would ultimately not be favored by the entire board of Mancunians. Based on information fromESPN, the former coach of Inter Milan would put off some of the leaders because of his personality “Rough and aggressive”. His profile is also considered less interesting than that of Brendan Rodgers, the current coach of Leicester.

    In addition to the two coaches mentioned above, the Red Devils would also keep an eye on Ajax’s Zinedine Zidane and Eric ten Hag, in the event of another Solskjaer’s misstep. According to the British press, the Norwegian would have three games – against Tottenham, Atalanta and Manchester City – to raise the bar and save his head.



    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleFake health passes in the names of Adolf Hitler or SpongeBob SquarePants have circulated on the Internet
    Next articleit is urgent to update Chrome

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC