Manchester United: Rooney’s XXL rant against the players! – Soccer

After the humiliation experienced against Liverpool (0-5) in the Premier League on Sunday, Manchester United is going through a delicate period. If the coach of the Red Devils Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the subject of much criticism, Wayne Rooney charged the Mancunian players.

Wayne Rooney moved the MU players.

Manchester United have made a sluggish start to the season. Despite an ambitious summer transfer window with the arrival of Raphal Varane, Jadon Sancho or Cristiano Ronaldo, the Red Devils are struggling to find the right rhythm with in particular a slap received against Liverpool (0-5) in the Premier League on Sunday.

Faced with this situation, the Mancunian coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer crystallizes the criticisms. But for his part, Wayne Rooney decided to push a rant against the players!

Rooney shakes up MU workforce

Annoyed by the repeated attacks on the Norwegian technician, the Derby County coach highlighted the responsibility of the workforce. The players have to question themselves and look at themselves. It’s too easy for the manager to take full responsibility when those players who are paying a lot of money to get the job done aren’t doing it well enough., analyzed the former Manchester United scorer in the columns of the Daily Mail on Friday.





There is a great responsibility on these players. They are world class players, international players and a club like Manchester United needs more. These players need to feel hurt when they lose games, continued the Englishman. But do you still have to have concerned players? It is said in England that Solskjaer was tlch by several members of his locker room …

English does not accept certain behaviors

And precisely, on the shock lost against the Reds, Rooney did not appreciate certain attitudes with elements that grate their efforts. There are high demands in this club, high pressure, and I see too many players who don’t want to come back, don’t want to defend, don’t want to give everything. And this is not acceptable, lambasted the legend of MU. It remains to be seen whether a reaction will be possible among the players under the orders of Solskjaer on the lawn of Tottenham on Saturday in the league …

