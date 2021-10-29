many PCs can now install the update

If you still couldn’t install Windows 11 until now, it’s time to try the update again. Microsoft has indeed announced that its operating system is now compatible with a greater number of PCs. The latter should therefore appear in Windows Update.

Available since October 5, Windows 11 is already present on 5% of PCs. A nice score which promises a great success for the operating system, but which hides the fact that many users are still waiting to access the update. For many of them, the wait is now over, Microsoft announces. “The availability of Windows 11 has been increased and we are leveraging our next-generation machine learning model to deliver the update to a wider set of eligible devices.”, said the Redmond firm.





“We recommend that you upgrade your devices to Windows 11 to take advantage of the latest features and advanced protections against security threats.”, continues the latter. If you are one of those who did not have access to the upgrade this October 5, then better to take a look at Windows Update to check if your PC is now compatible with Windows 11 or not. However, some users will still have to be patient. Microsoft previously explained that it will take wait until mid-2022 so that all compatible Windows 10 PCs can install the operating system.

On the same subject: Is Windows 11 really less efficient than Windows 10? Here are the results of our benchmarks

Many users now have access to Windows 11

To get the upgrade via Windows Update, you will of course need to meet the minimum system requirements by Microsoft. This implies having installed at least Windows 10 2004 plus September 2021 updates. Also, let’s not forget the famous TPM 2.0 chip which has caused a lot of ink to flow in recent months. You can use the utility PC Health Check to verify that your PC is compatible.

We’ve also written a comprehensive guide to help you with your transition to Windows 11. Be aware that if your PC doesn’t meet Microsoft’s requirements, there is a backdoor way to install the update. However, it turns out to be risky, because Microsoft warns that the support will not last forever. Finally, if you plan to install Windows 11 on your gaming PC, we advise you to wait a bit, for the reasons explained in this article.

Source: Bleeping Computer