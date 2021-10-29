Marie-Sophie Lacarrau is leaving! Find out why Jacques Legros will take his place

Since the start of the school year, Marie-Sophie Lacarrau has been living rather complicated moments at the head of the 13 hours of TF1. Even if the audiences are in good shape, the replacement of Jean-Pierre Pernaut is still going through some areas of turbulence. Thursday, October 14, the journalist was forced to announce sad news. “Definitely this is difficult news. We learned of the death of Emmanuel de la Taille, This former journalist was a figure, a voice, a figure of TF1 for 30 years. He was one of the first to popularize economics on television. He was 89 years old All our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.“, she stated.





A few days later, we learned of the departure of one of TF1’s news figures, an essential cog in the mid-day edition. Dominique Lagrou-Sempère, journalist propelled to the air at 1 p.m. by Jean-Pierre Pernaut a few years ago and approached to succeed him, is gone. She regularly intervened in duo with the presenter through special operations, such as Your most beautiful market, SOS Village, A week for employment or Christmas favorites. “We preferred the upstart to the Lacarrau commercial smile but it is she who should have taken over the 1pm “,” Unfortunately for her and the viewers, quite predictable … Many saw her as Pernaut’s replacement, she overshadowed her a little too much. Lacarrau …“, expressed Internet users on Twitter.

Marie-Sophie Lacarrau takes a few days off

If she may have been affected by these recent events, Marie-Sophie Lacarrau will in any case be able to take a rest away from the television sets. On October 29, she presented her last news before a week’s vacation. From November 1, the faithful of the 13 hours of TF1 will find a face they know well. It is Jacques Legros, the channel’s loyal joker, who will take over the interim. The journalist will make her big comeback at the start of the school year, on November 8.

